A motorcyclist was killed Friday night during a crash in Commack, Suffolk police said.

James Coogan, 63, of Commack, was driving a Honda motorcycle north on Harned Road west of Florida Avenue when he lost control about 7:20 p.m., police said in a statement.

Coogan was declared dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

No other vehicles were involved and police say they are investigating what caused the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.