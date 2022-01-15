TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Commack, police say

Suffolk police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on

Suffolk police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on Harned Road west of Florida Avenue in Commack on Friday night. Credit: Chris Sabella

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night during a crash in Commack, Suffolk police said.

James Coogan, 63, of Commack, was driving a Honda motorcycle north on Harned Road west of Florida Avenue when he lost control about 7:20 p.m., police said in a statement.

Coogan was declared dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

No other vehicles were involved and police say they are investigating what caused the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

