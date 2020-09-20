Motorcyclist killed on Northern State parkway, state cops say

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash the Northern State Parkway on Sunday, the New York State Police said.

A State Police spokesman said the agency received a call about a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the Northern State eastbound in Oyster Bay at about 1:38 p.m. Sunday.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, officials said. The State Police did not release the name of the motorcyclist. When asked if the driver of the car faced criminal charges, the State Police said the fatal crash remained under investigation.

The State Police is asking for anyone with information on the crash to call (631) 756-3300.