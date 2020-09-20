TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
Long Island

Motorcyclist killed on Northern State parkway, state cops say

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the Northern State eastbound in Oyster Bay at about 1:38 p.m. Sunday. Credit: John Scalesi

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash the Northern State Parkway on Sunday, the New York State Police said.

A State Police spokesman said the agency received a call about a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the Northern State eastbound in Oyster Bay at about 1:38 p.m. Sunday.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, officials said. The State Police did not release the name of the motorcyclist. When asked if the driver of the car faced criminal charges, the State Police said the fatal crash remained under investigation.

The State Police is asking for anyone with information on the crash to call (631) 756-3300.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Long Island News

Damage is seen on the derailed uptown A Cops: Subway train derails after debris tossed on tracks
The Stern family, of Water Mill, and the City dwellers flock to East End, boost school enrollments
Some flights will resume at Long Island MacArthur Some MacArthur flights resume as travel restrictions ease
James Olney, director of the Northport-East Northport Public Executor, library spar over ownership of Kerouac manuscript
Suffolk County police investigate the scene where a Man fatally shot in Central Islip, Suffolk police say
The electron-ion collider will be built in the New supercollider will unlock mysteries, and create jobs, at Brookhaven Lab
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search