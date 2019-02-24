Three pedestrians were killed in separate crashes on Long Island Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the Nassau and Suffolk police departments.

In Hempstead at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Israel Lopez-Perez was crossing South Franklin Street north of Sterling Place when a 2017 Nissan Rogue struck him, according to Nassau County police.

Lopez-Perez, 31, whose address was unknown, was brought to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The 25-year-old female driver remained at the scene.

In North Valley Stream at 8:25 p.m., Terrence Reid was crossing Linden Boulevard east of 237th Street when a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck him, Nassau police said.

Reid, 55, of Valley Stream, was brought to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The 53-year-old male driver stayed at the scene.

In East Patchogue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were crossing Montauk Highway near Orchard Road when a 2008 Honda Accord struck the woman, according to Suffolk County police.

The woman, whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was brought to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and pronounced dead, police said.

The male pedestrian was not seriously injured and was brought to the same hospital for evaluation, police said. The driver, a 31-year-old Bellport man, was not injured.

All the crashes are under investigation, police said.