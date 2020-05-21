A man was arrested Thursday after he fatally stabbed his father while he was on a video chat in an Amityville home, Suffolk police said.

Dwight Powers was participating on a Zoom video chat with multiple people, when he was stabbed to death in his Dixon Avenue home by his son Thomas Scully-Powers at 12:04 p.m., police said.

Several people participating in the chat called 911, police said. Scully-Powers fled and was caught at Ketcham Avenue and Cedar Street at 12:57 p.m., police said.

No other details were immediately available Thursday afternoon.