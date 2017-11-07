The FBI on Tuesday identified the remains of two young men found last month in Nassau County who sources said are believed to be victims of MS-13.

The remains of Kerin Pineda, 20, were found near the Merrick-Freeport border and the remains of Javier Castillo, 16, were found in Cow Meadow Park and Preserve in an unincorporated part of Freeport, the FBI said.

Pineda’s mother, Lillian Oliva of Freeport, said Nassau police told her Friday that the remains of her son — who has been missing for more than a year — had been located and that a positive DNA match confirmed Pineda’s identity.

“It’s very bad. I can’t believe this happened,” Oliva said.

Oliva said police told her investigators found a gold chain that belonged to Pineda as well as his school ID card.

The body of Pineda, who was reported missing in May 2016, was recovered by investigators on Oct. 27 at the Freeport Reservoir, near the Merrick-Freeport border, officials said.

Castillo was reported missing in October 2016. His remains were found Oct. 24 in Cow Meadow Park and Preserve.

The FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force, Nassau police, State Police and other law enforcement officials have been searching for the remains of gang victims in Nassau County parks and nature preserves in recent weeks. Acting Nassau police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the search was sparked by a tip provided by an informant.

Nassau police and other investigators have spent a great deal of time and resources scouring Massapequa Preserve, the 432-acre park where the body of Valley Stream’s Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19, was found in March. Authorities said they are also searching for evidence — such as beer bottles and food wrappers — that indicated gangs, including the notorious MS-13 street gang, are meeting in Long Island parks, preserves and other public spaces.

According to police, Gonzales-Espantzay was stabbed and shot in January, and authorities have said two men whom they described as MS-13 members were responsible for his death.

The body of Angel Soler, 16, of Roosevelt, was found Oct. 19 in woods in the Roosevelt-Baldwin area. Federal and local investigators believe Soler was killed by MS-13 members, according to sources.

Authorities on Long Island have been cracking down on MS-13, which targets for killing those who members believe have disrespected the gang or are members of rival gangs.

Pineda’s mother said investigators told her they will hold her son’s body for a month to determine how he had died and how long his remains had been in the park.

“I wasn’t expecting that they would find him the way they did,” she said.