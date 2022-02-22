Mourners line up for Islip wake of fallen NYPD firefighter from LI

Firefighters, police officers and other mourners gathered Tuesday at a funeral home in Islip to give a hero’s farewell to fallen FDNY member Jesse Gerhard.

Two Islip firetrucks decorated with purple and black bunting and signs that said "In Memory of Jesse Gerhard" were parked outside Frederick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home. On Montauk Highway near Yuma Lane, a large American flag hung between two Islip ladder trucks.

Gerhard died Wednesday, a day after he and other members of the Far Rockaway-based Ladder Company 134 responded to a two-alarm fire on Beach Channel Drive.

Gerhard was assigned to the "irons" position, meaning he was responsible for gaining entry to the building by forcing open the door so that other firefighters could enter to fight the fire and join him in searching for those who may have been trapped. The fire resulted in minor injuries to four civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gerhard was on duty just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday when he suffered an undisclosed "medical episode," officials said. He was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he later died.

The autopsy to determine what caused the death is "pending further study following the initial examination," the New York City medical examiner’s office said Friday.

Gerhard, a volunteer with the Islip Fire Department since 2009, split his time between Islip, where he grew up, and Long Beach, where he would sometimes stay with fellow firefighters when he was scheduled to work in Far Rockaway.

Gerhard was first appointed as a probationary firefighter in December 2017, and he had previously worked as an emergency medical technician, beginning in July 2014. As an EMT, he'd been assigned to Station 10 in Manhattan and Station 47 in Far Rockaway, before entering the fire academy in 2017.

He graduated in April 2018 and was first assigned to Engine Co. 264 in Far Rockaway before transferring, in March 2020, to Ladder 134. The FDNY said he'd been honored once for bravery.

Gerhard is the 1,156th FDNY member to die in the line of duty, the department said. The last FDNY member to die in the line of duty was Lt. Joseph Maiello, who died on Dec. 26.