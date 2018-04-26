A New York City firefighter who died after battling a blaze more than 82 years ago is getting his name on the FDNY’s honor wall.

After a legal battle spearheaded by former Nassau County Surrogate Edward W. McCarty III, the FDNY and commissioner Daniel Nigro have agreed that Thomas F. O’Brien died in the line of duty and his name can be on the department’s Memorial Wall, according to officials and McCarty.

The agreement came after McCarty filed a special legal proceeding in an attempt to compel the FDNY to affix O’Brien’s name to the honor wall. O’Brien died at the age of 48 in October 1935 after he was injured fighting a fire in Manhattan. An autopsy report determined that he died as a result of a skull fracture likely suffered after being struck by falling debris.

But despite the medical findings, O’Brien’s family was unable to convince the FDNY that his death was suffered in the line of duty and thus eligible to be placed on the memorial wall. The story was first reported in August in Newsday.

In a statement, Nicholas Paolucci, a spokesman for the city law department, said the settlement “is a fair resolution of the legal matter.”

Under the terms of the settlement, the FDNY said it would install O’Brien’s name on the Memorial Wall at FDNY headquarters in Brooklyn within the next 90 days. The settlement also wasn’t an admission of any wrongdoing and there is no compensation to be paid.

Arthur O’Brien, 68, of New Jersey, who tried for years to get his grandfather honored by the FDNY without success, said that inclusion of the name on the wall was all he wanted and praised the effort by McCarty and Uniformed Firefighter Association president Gerard Fitzgerald in helping reach a settlement. Fitzgerald couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Arthur O’Brien said he hoped the struggle by his family over the honoring of his grandfather would allow other line-of-duty deaths to be recognized.

“That is all I wanted all along,” Arthur O’Brien said. “I just wanted to restore his good name.”