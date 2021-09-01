Nearly two dozen Long Island fire departments will share more than $2.6 million in federal funds to upgrade protective gear, improve training and increase supplies, the state's two U.S. senators announced Wednesday.

In total, nearly $11.5 million will be distributed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters grant to nearly 100 departments statewide.

"From the peak of the pandemic to now, our brave firefighters have always been on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. "These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs."

Fire safety grants help fund critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel. Thus far in fiscal year 2020, FEMA has made 1,464 awards totaling $224.9 million across the nation, the agency said.

"New York’s firefighters have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID pandemic to protect our communities," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. "This funding will provide them with the equipment, training, and resources they need to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations."

The Nesconset Fire Department received $410,909 — the most of any department on Long Island — although the grant money will be split between the St. James and Nissequogue fire departments.

The funds will be used to upgrade the departments' mobile and portable radios, said Kevin Zanfardino, the Nesconset Fire Department's secretary-treasurer and past chief.

"The bands we are using are constantly getting stepped on so switching to an 800 megahertz, which is what the county requires to be dispatched by them, will require replacing all of our radios," Zanfardino said. "So this will take care of about 70% of accomplishing that goal."