Fentanyl seizure is largest in Nassau history, officials say 

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Authorities seized 400 grams of fentanyl  — the largest seizure of the deadly synthetic opioid in Nassau County history — in two investigations that led to the indictment of 11 people on gun and drug charges, officials said.

Getting the drug off the street, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said, will save lives.

“When you talk about `150,000 people fatally overdosing on this fentanyl, that’s like a weapon of mass destruction,” said Curran, who spoke at a news conference with District Attorney Madeline Singas and other law-enforcement officials Wednesday. 

Singas said the 400 grams of fentanyl, valued at $130,000 represented 150,000 potentially fatal overdoses. Two milligrams of fentanyl is enough for a fatal overdose for most adults, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. 

“This drug is so potent that just a tiny quantity can kill,” Singas said. 

Five-hundred grams of cocaine valued at $50,000 and eight firearms were also seized during the investigations, launched in April by Singas’ office, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to combat drug- and gun-violence in Hempstead. 

