Find Santa visits and menorah lightings across Long Island

NOV. 29

MATTITUCK

The Mattituck Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. at Raymond Nine Park on Main Road with a Santa visit, carolers and hot chocolate.

NORTHPORT

The Village of Northport will hold its tree lighting at 7 p.m. at Northport Village Park, at the end of Main Street. Santa is due at the end of the ceremony by firetruck from the Northport Volunteer Fire Department.

NOV. 30

BAY SHORE

The Bay Shore Chamber of Commerce annual winter festival on Main Street at 3:30 p.m. will include tree and menorah lightings, music, treats and visits from Santa and Frosty.

CENTERPORT

The Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium hosts its free annual tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. in the mansion courtyard with carolers, a children’s ornament-making workshop, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate and cookies.

HUNTINGTON

The parade that kicks off at 5:30 p.m. from the Big H Shopping Center on New York Avenue heads north on Main Street to West Neck Road, and ends with Santa’s arrival.

MASSAPEQUA PARK

The Christmas tree and menorah lighting is at 5 p.m. at Village Square, Park Boulevard and Front Street. Santa will make an appearance and there will be performances at the showmobile (rain date Dec. 1).

MATTITUCK

The Mattituck Chamber of Commerce will host its annual “Santa Day” at 10:30 a.m. at Mattituck Plaza, 10095 Main Rd. Children can visit Santa Claus while enjoying a free movie, cookies and hot chocolate.

PATCHOGUE

The Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at West Avenue and Main Street, with Santa joining the festivities.

PORT WASHINGTON

Port Washington will begin celebrating the holiday season with Port Holiday Magic from 1 to 5 p.m. Residents can enjoy a trolley traveling up and down Main Street with costumed characters, carolers, free popcorn and cotton candy. Santa Claus will be onboard the trolley handing out candy canes and Hanukkah gelt.

SOUTHAMPTON

The annual “Parade of Lights” kicks off in Southampton Village on Windmill Lane at 5 p.m. The village tree lighting and fireworks display follow in Agawam Park. Santa will be at the Southampton Cultural Center at 25 Ponds Lane.

DEC. 1

LYNBROOK

The Village of Lynbrook will hold its holiday celebration on Atlantic Avenue with a tree lighting, visit from Santa and Blessing of the Creche from 5 to 8 p.m.

MONTAUK

Santa will be available for visits at Montauk Lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Hwy., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults $5, children free.

PLAINVIEW

Santa lights the tree at 5 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 99 Central Park Rd. There will be musical performances and refreshments.

PORT JEFFERSON

The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Santa parade. It begins at 3 p.m. and heads down Main Street, finishing at the Drowned-Meadow Cottage (Barnum and West Broadway) where Santa is available for visits in his workshop.

RONKONKOMA

The Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce hosts a Christmas tree lighting with Santa from 2 to 4 p.m. at Raynor Beach County Park.

WADING RIVER

The Shoppes at East Wind will hold its annual holiday tree lighting from 3 to 7 p.m. at 5720 Rte. 25A, with Santa’s mailbox, a live DJ and dancing. Santa will arrive on a firetruck at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting (rain date Dec. 7).

DEC. 2

LEVITTOWN

Local schools, bands and dance studios entertain the community waiting for Santa to arrive and light the tree from 6 to 8 p.m. at Levittown Veterans Memorial Park, Hempstead Turnpike. Extreme weather moves the entertainment to Levittown Library.

DEC. 3

EAST NORTHPORT

There will be a Christmas tree lighting, a visit from Santa, a performance by Pulaski Road Elementary School Choir and free hot chocolate at 6 p.m. at the East Northport Railroad Plaza “Clock Tower Park” (Larkfield Road and Bellerose Avenue).

HEMPSTEAD

The Town of Hempstead will hold an annual Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. at Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St., with caroling and Santa atop an antique fire engine.

LOCUST VALLEY

The Locust Valley Chamber of Commerce and Matinecock Neighborhood Association are having a village Christmas tree lighting with Santa and the Locust Valley Middle School chorus at 5 p.m. on Birch Hill Road between Elm Street and Forest Avenue.

DEC. 4

FLANDERS

The annual Big Duck lighting ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. with Santa and carolers.

DEC. 5

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Tree-lighting ceremony held 7:30 p.m. at the village green on Maple Avenue, with visits from Santa, Frosty and Rudolph.

DEC. 6

BELLMORE

The Bellmore Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Festival of Lights Ceremony at 6 p.m. at Bedford Avenue and Broadway, including tree lighting and Santa visit.

BRENTWOOD

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will host a tree lighting and a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. at Ross Memorial Park, on Brentwood Road near First Avenue, where Santa is expected.

FLORAL PARK

The Floral Park Chamber of Commerce and Floral Park Junior Women’s Club will hold a Christmas festival and tree lighting in Memorial Park from 5 to 9 p.m. The festival features Santa, vendors, strolling carolers, craft holiday beers, mulled wine and a skating rink.

HOLTSVILLE

Town of Brookhaven’s annual tree lighting at the Holtsville Ecology Site kicks off with preshow activities at 4:30 p.m. It features costumed characters, hot chocolate, candy canes, a preview of the indoor walk-through holiday light show, musical entertainment and an appearance by Santa Claus, who will arrive by helicopter. The tree lighting begins at 6 p.m.

LINDENHURST

Town of Babylon holds its holiday tree lighting ceremony with Santa, musical entertainment and refreshments at 7 p.m. at Babylon Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy.

LONG BEACH

Christmas tree lighting at Kennedy Plaza, outside City Hall, at 6 p.m. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a visit from Santa, arts and crafts, hot chocolate and cookies.

MANHASSET

The Town of North Hempstead and the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce will hold a tree lighting, featuring music, an appearance by Santa, free hot chocolate and more at Mary Jane Davies Park on Plandome Road at 4 p.m.

MINEOLA

Mineola will hold its annual tree lighting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 155 Washington Ave. After the tree lighting, there will be a visit from Santa at the Village Hall community center.

DEC. 7

AMITYVILLE

The annual tree lighting ceremony, featuring a visit from Santa, music, dancing and hot chocolate, will be held at 5 p.m. at the Village Gazebo, between Broadway and Park Avenue.

BAY SHORE

The Bay Shore Historical Society will hold a Snowflake and Bake Sale at the Gibson-Mack-Holt House, 22 Maple Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa expected between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; baked goods, decorations and gifts.

COLD SPRING HARBOR

Santa will light the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery’s tree at 5:30 p.m. Festivities held from 5 to 7 p.m. include cookies, tea and hot chocolate. Admission free after 5 p.m.; $10 suggested donation per family.

CUTCHOGUE

Tree lighting on the Village Green (Main Road and Case Lane) at 5 p.m. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. and feature live holiday music with a string quartet, cookies and hot cider in The Village Garage, and visit Santa in The Old School House.

EAST HAMPTON

Local groups join Santa, his elves and Mrs. Claus starting at 2:30 p.m. with a Santa Parade down Main Street. The parade ends at the windmill, where there will be craft booths, hot chocolate, carolers and more. Stay for the lighting of the Windmill at sunset.

GLEN COVE

The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District’s holiday festival starts downtown at 1:30 p.m. with free horse and carriage rides, photos with Santa, free hot cocoa and live performances. The tree lighting takes place at 4:30 p.m. on School Street.

GREENPORT

Santa and Mrs. Claus atop a firetruck will be a part of the village’s annual Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. on Front Street.

ISLANDIA

A Christmas festival begins at 4 p.m. with hot chocolate, candy canes, cookies and a visit from Santa under a heated tent. Tree lighting at 5 p.m. at Islandia Village Hall, 1100 Old Nichols Rd. Free, but open only to village residents.

ISLIP

The Holiday Light Parade begins at 5 p.m. at Ocean Avenue and ends at Town Hall with a visit from Santa and a tree lighting.

MALVERNE

Tree lighting and other festivities 5 to 9 p.m. along Hempstead Avenue. The night features story time, parade with Santa and elves, face painting, ice sculptures and tree lighting.

MASSAPEQUA

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual tree and menorah lighting ceremony 6 to 8 p.m. at Klestinec Park on Broadway with music and local entertainment, hot chocolate, your favorite “Frozen” characters, and Santa Claus (rain date Dec. 8).

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

Tree lighting and a visit with Santa takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Terryville Chamber Train Car at Routes 112 and 347. Light refreshments will be served.

RIDGE

Children can deliver letters to Santa and have the family or friends take photos at Longwood Estate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be sleigh rides, a train display, holiday crafts, a bonfire with roasted chestnuts and hot chocolate; $5 per person.

RIVERHEAD

Pets are welcome for a free picture with Santa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Talmage Farm Agway, 1122 Osborne Ave.

SAG HARBOR

Santa Claus will arrive by firetruck near the windmill in downtown at 3 p.m. and will be available for visits. A tree lighting on Long Wharf Village Pier at 5 p.m.

SOUTHOLD

Southold Historical Society will host the annual Holiday Fair at 9 a.m. at the Southold Town Recreation Center on Peconic Lane. Santa will greet children from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ST. JAMES

Santa Claus will visit Deepwells Farm County Park, 2 Taylor Lane, for a tree lighting at 4:30 p.m

WESTBURY

A tree lighting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Village Recreation Center, 348 Post Ave., with carolers, live seasonal music and Santa arriving by firetruck.

DEC. 8

BABYLON

The Village of Babylon will hold a tree lighting at 4 p.m. at Argyle Lake with an appearance by Santa.

GARDEN CITY

The Garden City Chamber of Commerce will host a visit from Santa at 3:30 p.m. at the gazebo on the village green with live music and hot chocolate.

LINDENHURST

The Village of Lindenhurst will hold “Santa in the Park,” where children can meet Santa from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Village Park Gazebo. Tree lighting ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Monument Plaza on Wellwood Avenue after the annual firefighters’ Christmas parade.

MOUNT SINAI

Drink hot chocolate, listen to carols and visit with Santa at the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5 p.m. at North Shore Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd.

PORT WASHINGTON

Christmas tree lighting takes place at 4:30 p.m. at Blumenfield Family Park, 232 Main St., with a live Nativity scene, music from St. Peter’s School chorus joined by a brass band, and a visit from Santa.

SANDS POINT

Celebration of holiday traditions from around the world features music, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and guest readers from 1 to 4 p.m. at Sands Point Preserve (Castle Gould, 127 Middle Neck Rd.); $20 per car.

STONY BROOK

Puppets on parade and the annual Promenade of Trees takes place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stony Brook Village Center on Main Street. Santa will listen to children’s wishes; live music, model train exhibit and tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

WEST HEMPSTEAD

Holiday festivities begin at 3 p.m. at Halls Pond Park with carolers, face painting, ornament decorating, cookies and hot chocolate. Santa arrives at 3:30 p.m. followed by tree and menorah lightings at sunset (about 4:30 p.m.).

WILLISTON PARK

A Christmas tree lighting with carols sung by local schoolchildren will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall. Santa arrives by firetruck and is available for pictures. Hot chocolate and cookies served.

DEC. 11

BRENTWOOD

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce hosts a tree lighting at 6:30 p.m., with free cookies and hot chocolate as well as a visit with Santa, at the Brentwood Country Club, 100 Pennsylvania Ave.

DEC. 13

OYSTER BAY

Planting Fields Arboretum will hold its annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. Visit with Santa in the Hay Barn (until 7:30 p.m.) and listen to carolers.

DEC. 14

FREEPORT

The Village of Freeport hosts its annual Christmas tree lighting and Santa visit at 6 p.m. at the Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd., with free Skate Academy ice show at 7 p.m.

LONG BEACH

An Electric Light Parade will go down West Beech Street starting at 6:30 p.m., featuring antique cars, firetrucks, floats and decorated bicycles. Santa will appear at the end of the parade at Grand Boulevard.

OYSTER BAY

Coe Hall at Planting Fields Arboretum, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., will be decorated in holiday style Dec. 14 and 15. Hear carolers throughout the house, visit with Santa and enjoy refreshments; tickets required.

OYSTER BAY

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce sponsors a holiday market and tree lighting from 3 to 7 p.m. at the town bandstand, 1 Shore Ave. Festivities include carols, marshmallow roasting and a visit from Santa Claus and Theodore Roosevelt.

RIVERHEAD

Santa will open the Peconic Christmas bonfire with a parade starting at 3 p.m. on West Main Street and ending at the Peconic River parking lot. At 4 p.m. a giant bonfire is lit. Children can meet Santa; caroling, live music and free hot chocolate and cookies.

DEC. 15

ASHAROKEN

Santa will visit Village Hall, 1 Asharoken Ave. New York City-based a cappella group Valence will perform at 2:30 p.m., followed by Santa at 3:30 p.m.

EAST SETAUKET

There will be floats and marchers, lights and music, entertainment and Santa Claus at 5 p.m. at the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade that runs down Main Street.

DEC. 20

GLEN COVE

The Glen Cove Youth Bureau’s Milk & Cookies with Santa is being held at 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. at City Hall, 9 Glen St. The event, geared toward infants and children to age 10 and their families, features a holiday reading and treats. Free; open only to city residents; reservations required by calling 516-671-4600 (Dec. 2-13).

DEC. 22

BLUE POINT

The menorah lighting takes place at 5 p.m. at the base of Nicolls Road.

EAST HAMPTON

A parade of cars leaves The Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, at 3:30 p.m. to Herrick Park for a public menorah lighting at 4 p.m.

GREENPORT

The annual menorah lighting will be held at 5 p.m. in Mitchell Park, 115 Front St.

HOLBROOK

Gather at 6 p.m. at 1036 Main St. for a menorah lighting.

KINGS PARK

Kings Park Chamber of Commerce lights its menorah at 11 a.m. at Veterans Plaza at the Smithtown Library Kings Park Branch, 1 Church St.

LONG BEACH

A Menorah lighting will be held at 5 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza, 1 W. Chester St.

MALVERNE

There will be a menorah lighting at the Malverne train station at 5:30 p.m.

NESCONSET

The Nesconset Chamber of Commerce will have a menorah lighting at the gazebo at 127 Smithtown Blvd. (Time to be announced.)

OAKDALE

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a menorah lighting at 8 p.m. at the Oakdale train station, 1311 Montauk Hwy.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

The menorah lighting takes place at dusk (about 4 p.m.) at the Port Jefferson Terryville Chamber Train Car at Routes 112 and 347. Light refreshments will be served.

RONKONKOMA

Observe Hanukkah with a menorah lighting at 7 p.m. at Raynor Beach County Park.

SAG HARBOR

Temple Adas Israel will host a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. The congregation will sing blessings and festive songs; doughnuts and hot chocolate will be available at the event on Long Wharf Village Pier.

DEC. 23

FARMINGVILLE

Join the annual lighting of the menorah at 6 p.m. at Brookhaven Town Hall, One Independence Hill. Entertainment, hot latkes and doughnuts.

HEMPSTEAD

The Village of Hempstead will celebrate Hanukkah at 4:30 p.m. at village hall, 99 James A. Garner Way. The event will include singing, dancing and a menorah lighting.

ISLIP

A menorah lighting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on the front lawn of Town Hall, 655 Main St.

LONG BEACH

The menorah lighting will take place at sundown at Kennedy Plaza on Park Avenue.

MONTAUK

The Chabad of the Hamptons will host a menorah lighting at Kirk Park Beach at 4 p.m. Hot drinks and doughnuts will be available.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD

The Town of North Hempstead, in conjunction with the Chabad of Manhasset, will hold a menorah lighting at 4 p.m. at Town Hall, 220 Plandome Rd. Live music, dancing, refreshments and latkes.

DEC. 26

AMAGANSETT

Join the lighting of Amagansett’s public menorah at 4 p.m. on the green outside the Fire Department, 439 Main St. Hanukkah songs, doughnuts and hot chocolate.

LYNBROOK

There will be a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. at Stauderman and Forest avenues.

DEC. 27

Southampton Jewish Center will host a menorah lighting at the Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, at 3:15 p.m. Live music, traditional songs, a tribute to the American armed forces and free hot chocolate, doughnuts and latkes.

