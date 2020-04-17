Fire at Islip restaurant, officials say

Authorities are investigating a fire at an Islip restaurant on Friday, officials said.

Suffolk County police said officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to a “report of a fire” at The Blue Restaurant and Bar at 526 Main St.

The cause of the fire hadn't been determined Friday night and it was being investigated by the Suffolk County Police Arson Squad and the Islip Town Fire Marshal, police said.

No further information was immediately available.