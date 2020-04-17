TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
42° Good Evening
Long Island

Fire at Islip restaurant, officials say

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a restaurant at

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a restaurant at 526 Main St. in Islip on Friday. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Authorities are investigating a fire at an Islip restaurant on Friday, officials said.

Suffolk County police said officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to a “report of a fire” at The Blue Restaurant and Bar at 526 Main St.

The cause of the fire hadn't been determined Friday night and it was being investigated by the Suffolk County Police Arson Squad and the Islip Town Fire Marshal, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Children wearing face masks and holding containers wait UN: Children left vulnerable by impact of the pandemic
Carillon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 315-bed Huntington State releases list of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes
Sands Point Police Sgt. Joseph Spinosa died April Joseph Spinosa: Police sergeant 'loved to barbecue'
Helber Soriano of Bay Shore is greeted by Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, during his COVID-19 update Cuomo: Federal government 'passing the buck' on coronavirus testing
Douglas Corwin, president of Crescent Duck Farm in Pandemic forces companies on LI to cut more than 7,600 jobs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search