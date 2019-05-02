A house fire in Hicksville has left one resident with serious injuries, authorities said Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at a home on Ketcham Avenue, said Michael Uttaro, the Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal.

The victim was removed from the home by firefighters and taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Uttaro said.

Several fire departments have responded to the scene, including crews from Hicksville, Bethpage and Syosset, officials said.

With Ellen Yan