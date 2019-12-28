TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
Long Island

Massive fire at mansion of Hearst heiress, official says

Emergency responders answer a fire call at the

Emergency responders answer a fire call at the mansion of heiress Anne Hearst and her novelist husband Jay McInerney on Saturday morning in Water Mill. Credit: Newsday

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

Fire tore through the Water Mill mansion of publishing heiress Anne Hearst on Saturday morning, police said.

No one was hurt in the massive fire caused by what police said was a malfunction of a guest fireplace.

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m. and took firefighters hours to put out, police said

“The whole upstairs went on fire,” said Sgt. Herbert Johnson of Southampton Town Police. “It went to the attic. The whole attic went on fire.”

Johnson said the occupants and animals, who were inside when the fire broke out, were evacuated.

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Posts from social media are displayed before being Dozens bid 'good riddance' to 2019 at shredding event
The Massapequa Fire Department and Nassau County police Man dies in hit by motorcycle, police say
Nassau County police on Saturday found the body Body of missing Freeport man found in pond, cops say
The fuselage of a small plane can be Small plane crashes into woods off Southern State Parkway
A PSEG worker attempts to free a motorized Police rescue paraglider tangled in power line
This still image taken from surveillance video provided Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in NYC
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search