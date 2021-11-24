Woman found dead in Patchogue apartment fire, authorities say

A woman was found dead in an apartment fire in Patchogue on Wednesday, Suffolk police and village fire officials said.

Patchogue firefighters arrived at the Rider Terrace Apartments on River Avenue at 6:15 p.m. and found the woman at the bottom of the stairs, said Joe Frisina, an ex-Patchogue fire captain and current public information officer for the department.

Police said the name of the woman is being withheld pending positive notification. Three apartments were damaged in the fire, said police, adding no other injuries were reported.

The fire is "non-criminal in nature" Suffolk police said, as arson detectives are investigating the blaze.

The fire was confined to the stairs in the apartment on the second floor of the apartment complex, Frisina said.