TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Woman found dead in Patchogue apartment fire, authorities say

Patchogue firefighters respond to a fire in the

Patchogue firefighters respond to a fire in the Rider Terrace apartment complex, where a woman was found dead, authorities said.   Credit: President On Scene Photography inc/Christopher Sabella

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A woman was found dead in an apartment fire in Patchogue on Wednesday, Suffolk police and village fire officials said.

Patchogue firefighters arrived at the Rider Terrace Apartments on River Avenue at 6:15 p.m. and found the woman at the bottom of the stairs, said Joe Frisina, an ex-Patchogue fire captain and current public information officer for the department.

Police said the name of the woman is being withheld pending positive notification. Three apartments were damaged in the fire, said police, adding no other injuries were reported.

The fire is "non-criminal in nature" Suffolk police said, as arson detectives are investigating the blaze.

The fire was confined to the stairs in the apartment on the second floor of the apartment complex, Frisina said.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Rhonda Taylor, Uniondale's assistant superintendent for Curriculum and
Analysis: More than 60% of LI students who took ELAs in grades 3-8 were proficient or advanced
Suffolk officials Jon Kaiman and Vanessa Baird-Streeter discuss
Search for Suffolk's next top cop enters final stage
Sunny skies on Thanksgiving gave Eddie Huse, 2,
LI weather: A wet Black Friday for Long Island shoppers
NYPD Officer Alejandra Jacobs is released Thursday from
1 of 2 NYPD officers shot in Bronx gunfight released from hospital
Images displayed by the South Fork Wind Farm
Early review of South Fork Wind Farm found power shortfalls
Boss Baby was working on Thanksgiving.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, complete with crowds, returns
Didn’t find what you were looking for?