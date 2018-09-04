Three Long Island fire departments will get a total of about $656,000 in federal grants to buy new equipment, from breathing units to mannequins for training, the state's two senators announced Tuesday.

The East Rockaway Fire Department will receive $293,543, the Ocean Beach Fire Department $186,858 and the Montauk Fire Department $175,562 from the firefighters assistance program under the Department of Homeland Security, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said.

The East Rockaway Fire Department plans to buy two combination monitor/defibrillator units, a new thermal imaging camera to replace its broken one and 30 portable radios, the senators said.

In Ocean Beach, its decade-old self-contained breathing apparatus units are outdated and would be replaced by new units and face pieces, according to the news release.

Montauk firefighters will buy four monitor/defibrillators units, an adult EMS training mannequin and a pediatric EMS training mannequin, the senators said.

Officials for the three departments could not be immediately reached Tuesday night.

“Our first responders are our local heroes and our first line of defense for safety and security – it is critical that we do all we can to ensure that they are well equipped and prepared to take on any emergency," Schumer said in a news release.

Gillibrand said firefighters need up-to-date equipment to "efficiently respond to emergencies. Firefighters risk their lives to protect our communities," she added.