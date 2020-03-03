TODAY'S PAPER
Car fire shuts down eastbound lane of LIE

By Newsday Staff
A vehicle fire has forced the closure of the eastbound exit ramp of the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills, Suffolk police said.

Authorities shut the eastbound ramp of Exit 50 (Bagatelle Road) of the LIE shortly before 4 p.m. as they investigate the car blaze on the exit ramp that a witness set the highway sound barrier on fire.

It was unclear what caused the fire or if there are any serious injuries, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

