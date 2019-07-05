A Massapequa man was arrested on the Fourth of July for firing shots in the vicinity of two people whom he had threatened, according to police.

John Thompson, 49, of Oakley, had been involved in a verbal argument with two victims. Thompson told the victims he was going to kill them, before pulling out a black handgun and firing two rounds into the ground near them, police said. He then went back into his apartment, without any reported injuries.

Responding officers took Thompson into custody Thursday without incident. A loaded black handgun and spent shell casings were recovered nearby, as well as a spent shell casing in Thompson’s rear pocket, police said.

Thompson was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead and charged with two counts each of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and menacing, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

District Court Judge Gary Carlton held Thompson on $100,000 bond or $50,000 cash and ordered him to stay away from the victims.

Thompson's Legal Aid defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Thompson is due back in court Tuesday.

With Robert Brodsky