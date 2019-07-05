2 women hurt by fireworks in Port Jefferson Station, police say
Two women suffered minor burns and lacerations from fireworks in Port Jefferson Station on Thursday night, police said.
Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 report of two people injured by fireworks at about 9:30 p.m.and when they arrived at the scene on Morton Street, they found two women, ages 44 and 45, with injuries to their legs, according to a police release. The two, who were not identified, were both treated at Stony Brook University Hospital.
Separately, there was a fire in a garage in East Farmingdale. There were no injuries, and no further information was immediately available, the police said.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.