Long Island

2 women hurt by fireworks in Port Jefferson Station, police say

Suffolk County police and Terryville Fire Department EMS were at the scene in Port Jefferson Station Thursday where two women suffered minor injuries related to fireworks, police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two women suffered minor burns and lacerations from fireworks in Port Jefferson Station on Thursday night, police said.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 report of two people injured by fireworks at about 9:30 p.m.and when they arrived at the scene on Morton Street, they found two women, ages 44 and 45, with injuries to their legs, according to a police release. The two, who were not identified, were both treated at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Separately, there was a fire in a garage in East Farmingdale. There were no injuries, and no further information was immediately available, the police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

