Fireworks return to dazzle at Jones Beach for July 4

Laura Lewis missed the beach so much during the COVID-19 pandemic that she brought it to her living room.

She dipped her feet into a kiddie pool filled with sand and seashells inside her home in Hempstead.

But she wasn’t about to miss the Jones Beach fireworks this year as she stretched her toes in the sand Sunday in a more natural setting.

"This is freedom," Lewis said. "It’s good to see everyone out with the sand between our toes. We couldn’t see everyone before when they were masked up and didn’t know who they were. We missed the beach and this is our first time back. It feels amazing."

Beach goers flocked back to Jones Beach in droves Sunday for an Independence Day that will culminate with the return of spectator-watched fireworks at 9:30 p.m.. They came in lighter numbers than past years due to a weekend of wet weather and slightly cooler temperatures Sunday in the 60s and 70s.

Still, state park officials expected about 100,000 people at Jones Beach throughout the day Sunday, about half of its peak capacity. In years past, a crowd of about 200,000 packed in for the show.

The beach reopened to full capacity this summer after the state lifted all COVID-19 restrictions.

The beaches were packed with umbrellas and blankets camped out across the shoreline, with some folks arriving by 8:30 a.m. to get their prime real estate facing the ocean.

The fireworks show was set to return to Jones Beach this year after last year’s show was canceled by crowd restrictions during the pandemic.

State parks officials said smaller crowds were seen across the South Shore on Sunday due to light winds and cooler temperatures at Jones Beach and Robert Moses state parks.

After rain washed out crowds Saturday, parks officials expected larger crowds Monday, with a forecast of mostly sunny skies, Long Island Regional Parks Director George Gorman said.

Jones Beach planned a 25-minute show with 5,000 firework shells, synced with patriotic music like America the Beautiful and God Bless America, mixed with modern hits by Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

"It’s such a great feeling with everyone coming down here and we’re thrilled they’re able to celebrate the Independence Day program they were not able to see last year," Gorman said.

Other state parks were filled to capacity Sunday, including Lake Hempstead, Wildwood State Park in Riverhead and Shadmoor State Park in Montauk. Sunken Meadow State Park was at about 80% capacity, Gorman said.

Jessica DiMartino of New Hyde Park stood on the crowded beach as her daughter and hundreds of other swimmers braved the crashing waves and the rising tide line lapping near beach blankets and umbrellas.

It was a familiar feeling that was stolen last summer, she said. She was determined to make it back this year to see the big fireworks show rather than squinting through the trees of her neighborhood.

"It’s nice to be able to feel normal again, "People aren’t complaining about the crowds like they were a few years ago," DiMartino said. "There’s nothing better than sitting in the sand watching the fireworks. I think people want to be out. Traffic is back and everyone wants to be out and are looking ahead."