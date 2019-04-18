TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
Long Island

Commercial fisherman rescued near Fire Island

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescue the

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescue the captain of a 77-foot commercial clam dredge near Fire Island Inlet on Wednesday. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

The captain of a commercial clam dredge was brought safely to shore Wednesday night after he had difficulty breathing and radioed for help, police said.

Ronald Garay, 44, of East Meadow, was operating his 77-foot clam dredge, Mary T, near Fire Island, south of Point O’ Woods, when he began to experience shortness of breath, police said.

The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau received the distress call around 9:15 p.m., and sent a rescue boat, Marine Kilo, with two crew members who are New York State certified emergency medical technicians.

“The police boat responded out of Fire Island Inlet into the Atlantic Ocean and intercepted the Mary T approximately two miles south of Fire Island,” police said in a news release.

Police said Garay was taken to U.S. Coast Guard Station Fire Island, then by ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Long Island Sports Dome in Massapequa. New teen drop-off program launches on LI
Five Optimum Cable trucks were destroyed in a Five vans catch fire at Optimum site
The home where the Rev. Paul Wancura was Police continue to search for clues in priest's death
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on March 24. Bellone creating new 311 call service in Suffolk
St. Patrick's Cathedral last year. NYPD: Man with gas cans arrested at St. Patrick's
Cecilia Moloughney, seen in 2017, died April 5 Irish-born LI nun, teacher, dies at 102