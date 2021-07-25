TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Cop: Five dead, one critical after Quogue head-on crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Montauk

The scene of the fatal crash on Montauk Highway, west of Quogue Street, on Sunday morning.   Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
Print

Five people were killed late Saturday in Quogue after two cars heading in the opposite direction on the Montauk Highway collided, police said.

A sixth person was transported to a Peconic Bay Medical Center and remained in critical condition Sunday morning, according to Quogue police.

Just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a Nissan Maxima was traveling west on Montauk Highway near Quogue Street when the car left its lane and hit a Toyota Prius head-on as it drove east, police said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fifth was pronounced dead at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, police said.

Excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash, said police, but no other details were immediately available, including the victims' identities or the car they occupied.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

A year and a half from the opening
LIRR labor leaders fault MTA plan for operation of East Side Access
The mile-long Browns River hasn't been dredged in
Browns River dredging 'long overdue,' State Senator says
A view of wind turbines from Block Island,
Full rate impact of green-energy transition remains unclear
Ricardo Argudo, 10, left, of Flushing, Queens, and
School for severely disabled 'hopeful they all come back'
Peruvian immigrant Nataly Castillo of Huntington said she
Nonprofit graduates newest class of Latina leaders 
In this Aug. 28, 2002, file photo, comic
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
Didn’t find what you were looking for?