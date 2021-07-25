Cop: Five dead, one critical after Quogue head-on crash

Five people were killed late Saturday in Quogue after two cars heading in the opposite direction on the Montauk Highway collided, police said.

A sixth person was transported to a Peconic Bay Medical Center and remained in critical condition Sunday morning, according to Quogue police.

Just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a Nissan Maxima was traveling west on Montauk Highway near Quogue Street when the car left its lane and hit a Toyota Prius head-on as it drove east, police said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fifth was pronounced dead at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, police said.

Excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash, said police, but no other details were immediately available, including the victims' identities or the car they occupied.