Mourners were returning Saturday night to Smith Point County Park to remember those onboard TWA Flight 800, which crashed into the Atlantic off the South Shore of Long Island exactly 25 years ago.

About 150 people were at the memorial in the park south of Center Moriches just after 7 p.m., before a ceremony that was scheduled to begin at 7:30.

Family members of the victims have gathered at the memorial site every year at the anniversary of the crash, with the exception of last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic. They and friends have stood, holding carnations, on the nearby shoreline as the names of the 230 onboard were read near sunset, around the same time the jet crashed about 10 miles offshore.

Smith Point is the closest public access point to where the crash’s debris field was found.

Among the victims of the 747 crash were at least nine Long Islanders — from Long Beach, New Hyde Park, North Massapequa, Northport and Manorville.

Frank Lombardi, who helps organize and maintain the memorial, said the images of the exploding jetliner were seared into his memory as news of the tragedy spread 25 years ago.

"I was on the Long Island Expressway late at night when I heard it on the radio and got home as fast as I could. The first image I saw was the ocean on fire," Lombardi said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I was really trying to come to terms with, did this really happen? When you see the ocean on fire, it took time to process something like this could happen on Long Island."

The flight bound for Paris and Rome exploded and rained debris at 8:31 p.m. on July 17, 1996, just 12 minutes after takeoff from Kennedy Airport. Once the plane climbed to an elevation of 13,800 feet, air traffic controllers lost radar and contact with the pilot.

The cause of the crash took years to determine. The National Transportation Safety Board ruled the crash was likely sparked by an electrical shortage of faulty wiring, igniting vapors in the plane’s fuel tank, triggering the explosion.

This year’s memorial has gained noticeable attention, Lombardi said, after investigators announced that the reconstructed pieces of the plane pulled from the Atlantic would finally be destroyed after the plane had been reassembled, first in a Calverton airplane hangar, and then in Washington, D.C.

The investigation attempted to bring closure to families and put to rest swirling conspiracy theories following the crash.

"It took years to figure out what caused the crash, because if you look at the reconstruction there were so many parts," Lombardi said. "How can someone possibly know? It was like a needle in a haystack full of needles."

This year also marks the first anniversary since lead NTSB investigator Bob Francis and FBI investigator James Kallstrom died. Francis died in April; Kallstrom died earlier this month.

Lombardi is also the acting director of Independent Group Home Living, which maintains the memorial, which was dedicated in 2002. He said he has grown close to the families of the TWA passengers as they return to the memorial from around the world every year.

"We hope this gives the families a local home for the memorial," Lombardi said. "It means something different to every family member."

Check back for updates to this developing story.