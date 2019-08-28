Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) joined Long Island officials Wednesday to call for extending the National Flood Insurance Program before it expires Sept. 30 and reforming insurance costs for homeowners.

Schumer, at Waterfront Park in Freeport, said his proposal would issue a five-year authorization of the flood insurance program and cap premium increases at 9 percent. He said his proposal would stop a plan by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that could double some insurance premiums.

Schumer said that on average his proposal would cap increases at no more than $90 per year.

He said he has introduced a bipartisan bill he sponsored with Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi.

“I am issuing a warning to Long Island and the rest of the country that this program could expire Sept. 30,” Schumer said. “After Sandy, we learned we’re as vulnerable as anyone else. Unfortunately, when it comes to protecting our homes there are cross currents in Washington.”

If the National Flood Insurance Program lapses, residents would be unable to buy, sell or refinance homes, “bringing the economy on Long Island to a grinding halt,” Schumer said.

The average resident on Long Island pays about $1,000 a year for flood insurance, but some residents on the South Shore face annual premiums close to $3,000, Schumer said.

Schumer appeared with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, State Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford), Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy and Freeport resident Jeanne Jordan, who lives on the canal facing Waterfront Park.

Jordan, 54, said she has lived in her family’s home since 1966 and pays $2,800 per year for flood insurance. Jordan is a single mother of two children whose home was flooded with 4 feet of water during Sandy. She said if premiums were to double, would be forced to leave Long Island.

“If they increase it any further, I’m kind of done here,” Jordan said.

If the program expires, it would also stop new policies from being issued, and existing policies would only be in effect until their terms expire. The program would also be unable to borrow from the U.S. Treasury in an emergency or major disaster.

Schumer has appeared on Long Island in past years calling for the program to be extended but said residents need a long-term solution without the threat each year that their flood insurance could be canceled.

Schumer said if FEMA’s plan moves forward, it would allow insurance companies to go unchecked and hurt the middle class.

“This kind of reform will allow homeowners to breathe a grand final sigh of relief,” Schumer said. “You can’t nuke a hurricane away, but you can make it more affordable for homeowners.”