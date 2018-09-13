Laura Punzone stepped outside her Oceanside home after dinner the other night and saw what she thought were thousands of tiny scraps of paper falling from the sky.

“It looked like snow, but it was 85 degrees outside,” she said. Punzone, 35, quickly realized they were insects and scurried back inside.

“It was pretty disgusting,” she said.

Punzone is one of the countless Long Islanders who has reported being terrorized by unusually large swarms of winged ants. Complaints on social media have ranged from the ants overtaking backyards to covering windshields.

Some residents have mistaken the winged creatures for mayflies or termites, but the flying ants aren’t dangerous and are simply searching for mates, experts say.

An established ant colony produces winged males and “virgin queens” which embark on a nuptial flight to mate with ants from other nests to avoid inbreeding, said Jeffry Petracca, entomology curator at Long Island Aquarium. After mating, the insects lose their wings.

There are several ant species common to Long Island that have synchronized mating flights this time of year, according to Dan Gilrein, an extension entomologist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County.

Gilrein received several reports of the insects Tuesday from across Suffolk County.

The high volume of winged ants could be linked to the weather. It’s likely conditions favored the population this year, which is why they’ve landed on the radar and windshields of so many Long Islanders, Petracca said.

Brian Taggart, an exterminator with Miracle Pest Solutions Inc. in East Meadow, said he received nearly 100 inquiries about the insects Tuesday. Most of the calls were from panicked residents scattered across the Island who didn't know what to make of the insects and feared they were dangerous, Taggart said.

“It’s one of the worst I’ve seen for ant swarms,” said Taggart, who has worked as an exterminator for 15 years.

But the flying swarms likely won't be here to stay.

The ants will mate over the next couple weeks, then the queens will set off to found their own colonies, Petracca said.