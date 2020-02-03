Long Island seniors left out of state food program

Food supplements to thousands of seniors are in jeopardy after a state program failed to include shipments to impoverished seniors on Long Island.

The state’s Commodity Food Supplement program, which previously served about 4,000 seniors on Long Island, stopped last year when a Long Island charity's contract with the state Department of Health expired and left no successor to serve Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The program is aimed at providing food shipments to up to 50,000 eligible seniors over 60 years old who live below the poverty line on Long Island and qualify for state food assistance. Shipments usually arrived at least monthly at public housing authorities or designated locations and consisted of canned goods, milk and packaged meats.

Barbara Bussey, 77, who lives at the Long Beach Housing Authority apartments, said she had depended on shipments two to three times a month of cereal, milk and microwavable chicken and fish. She said seniors have been left without food shipments for four to five months. She said she has had to rely on other charities through local churches while some other seniors in her building may only get $16 a month for food stamps.

“It just stopped,” Bussey said. “I count on it quite a bit. This is what seniors need. There are some people who can’t get out of the building and they’ve already cut food stamps so bad. It’s really hard, but I think it would be good if the program comes through.”

The state solicited bids last year to select three vendors for a $23.5 million five-year contract to serve New York City “and/or Long Island." The state awarded contracts to the New York Common Pantry, the Food Bank for New York City and the Kings County Hospital Center. No providers from Long Island applied.

The state Department of Health is funding two emergency contracts for Long Island providers through March, but food shipments haven’t arrived in some communities.

“Right now, there is a gap in a program incredibly important to many people,” Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said during a budget health committee hearing in Albany last week. “There’s no organization meant to serve those individuals. While a stopgap is in place, it’s due to expire in March and there’s no provision for these seniors to receive assistance.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said they are working on a long-term solution, but he could not commit to a new provider by April 1.

“The Department of Health is taking all necessary steps to ensure seniors on Long Island have access to nutrition assistance,” Health Department spokesman Jonah Bruno said. “We are working with our community partners in Long Island and other state agencies to seek a permanent solution that will meet the food needs of residents.”

Food supplements were previously provided by the Catholic Charities of the Rockville Centre Diocese, but the charity did not renew its contract with the Department of Health in October.

Catholic Charities spokesman Michael Umberto said the charity had to withdraw from the program after 30 years because it did not meet a new state mandated threshold of serving at least 8,000 clients, which is double the number they previously served. He said Catholic Charities was working on a transition and thought Long Island would continue to be served by New York City food providers.

“New York State tried to fix something that wasn’t broken,” Umberto said. “In essence, this crisis and the emergency contracts that are now being awarded are the consequences of poor decision-making on the part of New York State.”

A $59,000 contract was awarded Jan. 21 to one of the region’s largest food banks, Long Island Cares, to serve communities across Long Island. A second $50,000 contract was awarded to the Manhattan-based New York Common Pantry to deliver food to Hempstead, Freeport and Uniondale.

Long Island Cares chief executive Paule Pachter said the grant funds one part-time worker and the lease of a cargo van to deliver emergency food to seniors in Nassau and Suffolk counties through March 31. He said the food bank was not aware that no Long Island providers applied for the state contract and state health officials said the bidding process was closed and could not be reopened.

“I do know they’re giving the funds to New York City with no intention of serving Nassau County and they never had any discussion that anyone who received the contract would be obligated to serve Long Island,” Pachter said.

Last week, one part-time worker from LI Cares provided food to several hundred seniors in Amityville, Plainview, Bay Shore and Hampton Bays.

Long Island Cares is requesting a $160,000 extension of the contract that would cover two full-time workers, two vehicles and additional food.

“I don’t believe the governor or the health department are going to turn their backs on seniors, but the legislators are asking why didn’t you reach out to someone before you let it die?” Pachter said.