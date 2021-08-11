Long Island forecast: Hot and humid with chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday bring heat advisories for northwest Suffolk and northern Nassau counties — and a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms for much of Long Island, according to the National Weather Service.
In a forecast issued just before 5 a.m., the weather service said the showers and storms could come after 2 p.m. Wednesday, and before 2 a.m. at night. The day’s high temperature is 88 degrees, the low around 73.
The advisories warn of a heat index up to 102 degrees or higher.
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," the advisories say.
Thursday is expected to be even hotter — a high of 92 degrees, falling to 74 at night. The chance of rain and thunderstorms that day could come after 2 p.m.
There is a chance of rain Friday and Saturday, too, before the skies clear for a sunny Sunday, with a high of 87.