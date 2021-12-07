A former Hempstead public safety commissioner was arrested Tuesday and indicted on three misdemeanor charges in connection with fixing a parking ticket for a town employee’s daughter, Nassau prosecutors said.

Thomas DeMaria, 67, of Floral Park was indicted by a grand jury Nov. 16 on charges of tampering with public records, obstructing government administration and official misconduct, the Nassau district attorney's office said.

He could face up to a year in jail if convicted.

Prosecutors said in the indictment that a woman, whose father worked for the town, parked her car in a disabled accessible parking spot July 20, 2018 without a permit at Harold Walker Memorial Park in Woodfield Road in Lakeview.

A town public safety officer left a parking ticket on the woman’s windshield and prosecutors said the woman’s father asked DeMaria to void the ticket. The town employee who made the request on behalf of his daughter was not identified.

Three days later, prosecutors said, DeMaria told another employee to void the ticket in the town’s computer system so it would not be processed by Nassau County Traffic Court.

Nassau County district attorney investigators arrested DeMaria on Tuesday morning and he pleaded not guilty to the charges, prosecutors said. He is set to return to court Jan. 10.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"This defendant abused his authority as a chief public official in Hempstead when he allegedly instructed his employee to make a colleague’s daughter’s parking ticket disappear," said Acting District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement. "Public corruption takes many forms — large and small — and the Nassau County district attorney's office is committed to rooting out this conduct no matter the scale and holding government officials accountable when their actions rise to the level of criminality."

DeMaria's attorney, Marc Gann, said the woman who received the ticket was working for the town and conducting town business at the time. She was reprimanded for parking in the disabled accessible spot, he said.

"The idea that this is considered public corruption is ludicrous. There was no benefit Mr. DeMaria sought or received. He was trying to correct the situation to ensure it didn’t happen again," Gann said. "The DA was investigating if there was systemic fraud in the Town of Hempstead and found the opposite. They found it operating above board and appropriately."

DeMaria resigned from his position with the town in August and was replaced by Public Safety Commissioner Joseph Martelli.

DeMaria had worked for the town for 13 years and received an annual salary of $145,000, according to payroll records.

"The person in question is no longer an employee of the town," Hempstead spokesman Greg Blower said. "That being said, our government is always ready to lend assistance to any law enforcement investigation."