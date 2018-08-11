A Copiague man found unconscious in a Fort Salonga pool earlier this week has died, Suffolk police said Friday.

Edwin Campos, 39, died Friday night at Huntington Hospital, where he had been in critical condition after being found just after 1 p.m. Sunday in an inground pool on Marcelle Court, police said.

Campos was one of two men doing work at the house, police said, when he decided to go into the pool even though he could not swim.

When the other worker came out of the house, he found Campos in the pool, pulled him out and called 911, police said.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation and ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6392.