Fourth of July revelers on Long Island had myriad ways to celebrate the holiday — and so many visitors went to state parks that at least one reached capacity Thursday morning.

Orient Beach State Park on the East End's North Fork reached its capacity of 2,500 by 10 a.m., an official said.

George Gorman, regional director of New York State Parks, said Sunken Meadow State Parks, which accommodates 60,000, was full by 11 a.m.

At 11 a.m., park officials said the 600 acres at Wildwood State Park in Wading River had reached their capacity of 5,000.

Parks officials advised visitors to go to Heckscher State Park in East Islip or Jones Beach in Wantagh.

“We don’t anticipate Jones Beach or Heckscher State to fill during the day,” said Gorman, saying traffic toward these two parks was light to moderate.

At Heritage Park in Mount Sinai, Boy Scout Troop 454 planted about 100 national and state flags along a jogging path. Many were U.S. flags but others represented state flags such as Illinois, Colorado and Maine. A blue and yellow Suffolk County flag and another for the Town of Islip with the same colors floated in the air.

Megan Nargentina, 38, of East Setauket wanted to start her July Fourth celebrating the nation's history.

“I heard there was going to be a flag display, perfect way to start the day,” she said.

She planned to spend the remainder of the day in Jamesport.

And Nassau police on Thursday warned that fireworks are both illegal in the county and dangerous, even when unexploded. Fireworks also are illegal in Suffolk County.

"Children and adults should never pick up or attempt to re-light any fireworks," police said in a release. "These items can be extremely unstable and may have short or defective fuses that can cause them to explode unexpectedly." The Nassau County ban includes sparklers.

