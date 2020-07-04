With traditional Fourth of July celebrations canceled or scaled back this year, large crowds prompted some state parks to close Saturday morning, while demonstrators continued to protest in the streets after weeks of rallies to demand racial equality.

Park and beach closures

Many state parks on Long Island filled to capacity early on Saturday and were closed to incoming visitors and traffic.

Wildwood and Field 6 at Jones Beach were closed as of 8:45 a.m., according to the state parks website. Orient Beach was closed as of 9:40 a.m., and Robert Moses State Park was closed as of 10 a.m.

Other state park closings on Long Island: Stony Brook, Hither Hills, Shadmoor, Sunken Meadow and Hempstead Lake.

Health officials also advised beachgoers to avoid nine Nassau beaches that are prone to stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall.

The stormwater runoff can cause elevated bacteria levels that exceed New York standards for bathing water quality, the Nassau County Department of Health said Saturday, issuing an advisory that will be in effect through 7 a.m. Sunday.

Among the beaches affected are the North Shore’s Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow; Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley; Creek Club in Lattingtown; and Centre Island Sound, Stehli Beach and Soundside Beach in Bayville. On the South Shore, beachgoers were advised not to bathe in the Philip Healey and Biltmore beaches in Massapequa.

Protests continue

In Hauppauge, about 80 protesters gathered at noon at the H. Lee Dennison Building to demand racial equality and challenge others to reconsider the meaning of Independence Day.

Matthew Ott of North Hempstead, an event organizer and a steering committee member of social justice activism group Long Island Activists, said holding the event on the Fourth of July was particularly important.

“People have to know and be made aware that our supposed freedom was built on the backs of black and brown people, stolen from their lands and forcibly brought to be enslaved in stolen land,” the 31-year-old said.

Charlotte Forrester, 31, also a committee member with LI Activists and part of the Nassau chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, said it’s hard to celebrate a day meant to represent freedom in an area as “highly segregated as Long Island.”

“Racism here is so deeply rooted. The history of racism on Long Island is so long and so dark,” said Forrester, of East Meadow. “It’s time to break that illusion of white suburban security. It’s time for change.”

With paintbrushes in hand, about six protesters knelt on patches of grass alongside the building’s parking lot and wrote “we heart Black Lives” in red and blue paint on a 25-foot-long banner.

Alex Sigalas, 23, of Coram, who recently graduated from Manhattan’s Fashion Institute of Technology with an art degree, was painting a colorful portrait of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old killed by police in Colorado.

“Being here today is not just about mourning the lives that have been lost but to support the Black people in our communities who are still living,” she said.

A lineup of speakers shared impassioned spoken word poetry, songs, and speeches. "The darker you are, the more your cry will be ignored,” lamented one. Another shouted “[Expletive] the Fourth of July!”

Another speaker, Shanequa Levin, founder of the Women’s Diversity Network, said she couldn’t “sit here and celebrate today.”

“Not when my people are being oppressed, when we’re being beat over and over again,” said Levin, 40, of Huntington. “This is not my Independence Day! How can you celebrate today, knowing that we’re not truly all free?”

The group, which dwindled to about 30, marched to Suffolk County’s Fourth Precinct just a few minutes away. There, they knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck.

With masks on their faces, fists in the air and signs that read “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter,” “Banish Racism” and “Justice for Breonna Taylor,” the protesters were met with occasional cheers and honks from cars driving by, as well as by a couple of shouts of disapproval.

In NYC: Chestnut reigns, memorial reopens

The coronavirus put a damper on this year's Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men's and women's champions at Saturday's Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48½ in a competition that took place at an undisclosed location with no in-person spectators. Both hot dog totals were world records.

Officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Chuck Schumer and former Mayor Mike Bloomberg gathered in lower Manhattan earlier Saturday for the reopening of the Sept. 11 memorial plaza, which had been roped off since mid-March when cultural institutions shut down across the city to halt the spread of the virus.

Family members of people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks were welcomed onto the plaza Saturday afternoon.

The memorial will be open to the public from 1 to 8 p.m. starting Sunday, with masks and social distancing required. The museum remains closed.

With Dandan Zou, Daysi Calavia-Robertson and AP

Check back for updates on this developing story.