A Westbury man died Wednesday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into an overpass on the Northern State Parkway in Oyster Bay, New York State Police said.

Frank Biscello, 43, was driving westbound on the parkway shortly before 9 a.m. when he lost control of his 2013 Chevrolet Traverse and struck the Mannetto Hill Road overpass, state police said. Biscello was pronounced dead at Plainview Hospital, officials said.