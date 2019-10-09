TODAY'S PAPER
Westbury man killed in Northern State Parkway crash, state police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Westbury man died Wednesday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into an overpass on the Northern State Parkway in Oyster Bay, New York State Police said.

Frank Biscello, 43, was driving westbound on the parkway shortly before 9 a.m. when he lost control of his 2013 Chevrolet Traverse and struck the Mannetto Hill Road overpass, state police said. Biscello was pronounced dead at Plainview Hospital, officials said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

