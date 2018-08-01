TODAY'S PAPER
Former Suffolk County Legislator Fred Towle Jr. facing tax crime charges, attorney says

Fred Towle Jr. at Suffolk County criminal court

Fred Towle Jr. at Suffolk County criminal court in Riverhead after pleading guilty in 2006 to accepting more than $10,000 in bribes.  Photo Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
Former Suffolk County Republican legislator Fred Towle Jr., who  resigned in 2003 and was sentenced to 6 months in prison as part of a probe into political corruption in the county, is scheduled to plead guilty on Wednesday to filing false tax returns, his attorney said.

J. Bruce Maffeo of Manhattan said Towle accepts full responsibility. “He regrets his action and hopes to make amends . . . and close this chapter in his life and move on,” Maffeo said.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for federal prosecutors for the Eastern District, declined to comment.

The plea is scheduled for 11 a.m. before Magistrate A. Kathleen Tomlinson in Central Islip.

Further details on the years of the alleged tax crimes and the amounts involved were not immediately available.

Towle, 52, of Shirley, who had been a county legislator for more than seven years in 2003, pleaded guilty  to accepting more than $10,000 in bribes, and passing part of the money to another public official whose name was not revealed, according to officials. Towle also pleaded guilty to scheming to defraud the government.

In addition to the 6 months of jail time, Towle was also sentenced to 5 years' probation, after Suffolk prosecutors said he wore a wire in assisting in cases involving 12 other public officials.

In imposing sentence on Towle in 2006, State Supreme Court Justice Robert Doyle said: “As an elected official, he chose to place his self-interest above the interests of his constituents . . . In doing so, he not only brought disgrace to himself and his family, but also his colleagues on the Suffolk County Legislature and elected officials everywhere.”

 At the time of Towle’s Suffolk sentencing in 2006, then-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota said Towle’s cooperation was “invaluable” in the corruption probe.

