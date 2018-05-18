TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
60° Good Evening
Long Island

State parks: Free activities on ‘Outdoors Day’ on June 9

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

To entice New Yorkers to explore the outdoors, the state is offering free activities, from archery to fishing to paddling, at a number of sites — including two in Suffolk County — on Saturday, June 9, officials said on Friday.

The Schiff Scout Reservation in the Calverton Pine Barrens State Forest in Wading River also will offer mountain biking, camping demonstrations, hiking, bird watching and botany, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park, on its web site, proposed: “Discover some of the interesting plants and animals that make our beaches so beautiful and unique! Bring sunscreen and water shoes.”

New York is holding its “Outdoors Day” on the same Saturday as the “National Get Outdoors Day,” an event held every year to promote the healthy fun the outdoors offers, the DEC said in statement with the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said his agency’s 5 million acres of land create “endless opportunities” for people of all ages.

State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey agreed, adding: “We encourage you to visit a state park or historic site and try something new at one of our special Get Outdoors Day programs or on your own by trying a new trail, stopping by a nature center or checking out a park you’ve never been to.”

For the full list of DEC events and details on registering, go to www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/113380.html

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Track 15, center, was part of the latest Amtrak: Latest Penn repairs to finish on time
Freeport residents Lois Howes, left, president of Friends Cuomo pressed on New York Rising deadlines
LI kids stage their own Olympics
The temperature will hit a high near 60 Forecast: Periods of rain throughout day
LI kids want more cameras in their neighborhoods
Girl Scouts celebrate International Night