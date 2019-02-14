This story was reported by Robert Brodsky, Matthew Chayes, Stefanie Dazio, Anthony M. DeStefano, Alison Fox, Laura Figueroa Hernandez and Chau Lam. It was written by Brodsky and Dazio.

Prosecutors will arraign Thursday afternoon the defendant charged with murder and other offenses in connection with the attempted robbery at a Queens cellphone store that led to the fatal shooting of a detective, according to a court official.

Det. Brian Simonsen, 42, of Calverton, was shot and killed by fellow NYPD officers who fired a total of 42 rounds as they confronted the robbery suspect inside the T-Mobile store on Atlantic Avenue and 120th Street in Richmond Hill on Tuesday evening, police said. Sgt. Matthew Gorman, who was shot in the leg by friendly fire, remained in the hospital on Thursday morning in stable condition.

The suspect, Christopher Ransom, who was shot by police multiple times, has been charged with murder, robbery, assault, aggravated manslaughter and menacing, the NYPD said.

A court official said Ransom, 27, will be arraigned from his hospital room at NewYork Presbyterian-Queens hospital in Flushing, where he is in stable condition, via video link to the Queens State Supreme Court. The 2:30 p.m. arraignment will be displayed in the arraignment courtroom live, the official said.

The NYPD on Thursday morning released the first image of the fake pistol the department said was used in the attempted robbery at the cellphone store that led to Simonsen's fatal shooting.

The realistic imitation black handgun has “COLT 1911 TARGET” stamped on its left side, and the usual orange cap on the barrel for such imitation guns is removed. Online store listings for this type of fake gun show that they fire BBs.

Ransom was wielding the fake gun, which was recovered at the scene, police said. The NYPD declined to comment further on the imitation gun, such as its size, what it was made of and where it was purchased.

As they responded to the attempted robbery, seven NYPD officers fired, leaving Simonsen dead and Gorman, his supervisor from Seaford, with a gunshot wound to the leg, department brass said Wednesday. Simonsen, of the 102nd Precinct, was fatally shot in the chest outside the store after confronting Ransom, said Kevin Maloney, commander of the NYPD's Force Investigation Division.

Ransom, whom police called a career criminal with a long arrest record, raised a weapon and simulated firing at several officers, including Simonsen, a 19-year veteran of the force, and Gorman, Maloney said at a news conference in Manhattan. Authorities later determined Ransom was wielding the imitation pistol.

HOW IT HAPPENED 6:09 p.m. 911 call is made about a robbery at a T-Mobile in Richmond Hill. An armed, masked suspect has gathered the employees at the back of the store. 6:12 p.m. Sgt. Matthew Gorman and Det. Brian Simonsen, who were nearby in plainclothes, arrive along with six uniformed officers. Gorman and two uniformed cops enter. 6:13 p.m. Suspect, identified as Christopher Ransom, runs toward the officers with a gun raised. Gorman and the two officers exit store. As the suspect nears entrance, police outside open fire. Forty-two shots are fired. Simonsen is hit in the chest and later dies. Suspect Ransom is struck several times, and Gorman is shot in the leg.

Simonsen and Gorman were both in plainclothes and neither was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, officials said. The shooting lasted about 11 seconds and occurred less than a minute after officers entered the store.

"We don't know at this point who shot who," said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan. "We know there was a lot of shots. It was a chaotic scene ... . The scene is caused by a man charging at police officers. He was advancing quickly at police officers pointing a gun at them."



Simonsen's body was taken to a Mattituck funeral home on Wednesday night by an NYPD procession through the Long Island Expressway. Fire departments lit up overpasses with their trucks and some hung American flags from their ladders. Police, fire and civilian vehicles lined the route from Riverhead to Mattituck, said funeral director Joe Grattan Sr., co-owner of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.

Simonsen's body was unloaded from an ambulance in front of saluting officers, with those who were wheeling the stretcher into the funeral home holding their hands over their hearts. A police helicopter flew over the emotional scene.

"That was very impressive, to say the least," Grattan said. "Route 25 was just lined with cars."

Grattan said Simonsen's services will be at their Mattituck location on Monday and Tuesday. They are working closely with the NYPD and local police departments.

"We key off of the police department because they are so well-versed in this," Grattan said Thursday. "If they tell us to go to the left, we go to the left."

He said he has never handled services for an officer killed in the line of duty, though his funeral home has done wakes for police who were killed off-duty or retired officers.

Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki said his department will be working with the NYPD to coordinate public safety during the services, such as traffic control, parking and the movement of pedestrians and vehicles. The Suffolk County and East End police departments will assist them, as well as the State Police, Suffolk County Sheriff's Office, local fire departments and ambulance corps. Town officials may also be involved.

An estimated 5,000 to 10,000 people will attend the services, Skrynecki said. The department might use school parking lots — since schools will be closed for February break — and ask the Long Island Rail Road to adjust train schedules so people can take public transportation. The department prepped for such a large-scale event when the U.S. Open was played Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton last year, he said.

A department member is a close friend of the Simonsens and acting as a family liaison, Skrynecki said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire NYPD and to the family," Skrynecki said.

Riverhead Central School District held a moment of silence for its 1995 high school alumnus Wednesday night at its Black History Month celebration, officials said. The next Board of Education meeting will also include a moment of silence.

Police are examining video of Tuesday's shooting, which appears to show that Simonsen was shot as he stood outside the cellphone store, a law enforcement official said Wednesday. Maloney said the incident was captured on the body cameras of five uniformed officers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio promised a "full review" of the friendly fire shooting, the second of an NYPD officer in recent months.

Simonsen was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was declared dead, officials said. Gorman was taken by a civilian passer-by to Jamaica Hospital, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said Tuesday.

Ransom, 27, was taken to NewYork Presbyterian-Queens hospital in Flushing, where he remained in stable condition Thursday morning, police said. Ransom has 25 prior arrests, many of which are sealed. Eight cases are open, of which some are larcenies, a violation of an order of protection and one case in Brooklyn of criminal impersonation of a police officer.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone each directed flags to half staff on state and county government buildings for Simonsen on Wednesday, and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran did so Thursday.

The last NYPD officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty was Det. Miosotis Familia of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx in 2017.