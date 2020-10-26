Newsday has won two Front Page Awards from the Newswomen's Club of New York, which honors exceptional journalism by women at more than two dozen outlets across the state.

Veteran investigative reporter Sandra Peddie and multimedia producer Raychel Brightman won for best long form documentary for "Sonny Speaks," a five-episode series chronicling the life, crimes and fall of John "Sonny" Franzese, who was the oldest prisoner in federal custody when he was released in 2017 at age 100.

In subsequent exclusive interviews with Newsday after he was freed, Franzese shared details of his life that became the foundation of a deep look into his story, the Mafia and the justice system itself.

Franzese, a longtime Colombo family underboss, died in a New York City veterans hospital in February at the age of 103.

Newsday photographer Alejandra Villa Loarca won for best sports photo for her image of USA boxing coach Jizzixious Bishop helping student Malachi Warner, 12, with his moves outside Lincoln Park in Hempstead.

"The distinguished achievements of these three talented members of the Newsday staff reflect the importance and the impact of strong local journalism," said Deborah Henley, editor of Newsday.

The 83rd annual Front Page Awards doled out honors to reporters at The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and The New Yorker for their work chronicling the state's struggle with the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times' coverage of the protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis also received top honors.

Established in 1922, the Newswomen's Club of New York is the only professional organization in the metropolitan area dedicated to supporting women in journalism. The Front Page Awards began in 1937 and promotes exceptional work by women in the news business.

The awards will be presented virtually and streamed online on a yet undetermined date.