Victoria Ruvolo, a Ronkonkoma woman who suffered massive injuries in 2004 when a teenager tossed a 20-pound turkey through her windshield, died March 25. She was 59.

The Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside confirmed her death Wednesday morning, which also was announced on Ruvolo's website and professional Facebook page. Her family could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved Vickie," her website stated. "Forgive someone today."

Ruvolo asked the judge to grant leniency for her attacker, 17-year-old Ryan Cushing, and publicly forgave him. She made a career out of motivational speaking and urging victims to forgive their assailants, in addition to writing a book “No Room for Vengeance: In Justice and Healing.”

Cushing and a group of friends stole a credit card from a parked car on Nov. 13, 2004, and bought video games, movies and the turkey with it.

As they drove down Portion Road in Ronkonkoma, Cushing threw the turkey out of the back window. It bent Ruvolo’s steering wheel as it crashed through the windshield and crushed her jaw, cheeks and left eye socket. She endured hours of surgery and months of rehabilitation.

When Cushing pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in 2005, she hugged him in court and said, “Just do something good with your life.”

Her advocacy for Cushing led to a six-month jail sentence — he had faced 25 years in prison — and community service. His friends pleaded guilty and were sentenced to probation.

Her book, co-authored with Commack lawyer and psychologist Robert Goldman, describes the courtroom scene: "The victim and her attacker suddenly embraced each other, openly crying. Spectators and reporters alike strained to hear what Ryan was saying, as he quietly apologized to Vickie for what he'd done before collapsing into loud sobs."

Goldman said he learned of her death through Facebook and Ruvolo's nephew.

"Vickie was an amazing woman," he said. "I'm just grateful I had the time with her to teach other people about forgiveness."