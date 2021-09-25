The search continued in Florida Saturday for Gabrielle Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her homicide who is wanted on a federal arrest warrant for alleged credit card fraud.

The North Port, Florida, Police Department said they continue searching a sprawling nature reserve for the seventh day, though with less personnel.

The death of Petito, 22, a Blue Point native, was ruled a homicide earlier this week after her remains were found Sunday in a national forest in Wyoming. She had been on a cross-country trip with Laundrie when she disappeared.

Meanwhile, a memorial visitation for Petito will be held Sunday on Long Island. The visitation will be held Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home at 825 Main St. in Holbrook, according to the funeral home and attorney Richard Stafford. It will be open to the public.

Suffolk County police in a statement said that while they didn't anticipate closing any roadways near Sunday's visitation in Holbrook, officers will be assigned to monitor traffic in the area.

In lieu of flowers, the Petito family asked for donations to the future Gabby Petito Foundation, Stafford said. Donations can be made electronically at Johnnymacfoundation.org.

Petito’s father, Joe Petito, tweeted the details of the visitation Friday morning for "our sweet Gabby" and added: "Thanks to all for your support and love."

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With Nicole Fuller