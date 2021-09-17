What happened to Gabby Petito? Key developments in the missing person's case

Authorities continue to search for Gabrielle Petito, the Blue Point native reported missing on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, while her parents plea for any information about their daughter's whereabouts.

Petito, 22, was last known to be in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August with Laundrie, 23, who also attended Bayport-Blue Point High School with her. She was reported missing by her mother, Nichole Schmidt, of Blue Point, on Sept. 11 to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Since then, a search has been mounted to locate the young woman, the van the couple was traveling in has been seized, Laundrie has been named a "person of interest" and body camera footage has been released of a police stop involving the couple.

Here is a timeline of what happened in the weeks and days leading up to Petito's disappearance and key developments in the investigation as it unfolds.

Early July: Petito and Laundrie, who had been living together in Florida, depart Long Island for a cross-country road trip to Portland, Oregon. She documents their travels on Instagram, sharing photos of their adventures in Kansas, Colorado and Utah over the next month.

Aug. 12: Petito and Laundrie are stopped in Utah by Moab police officers outside Arches National Park after a witness reported observing a physical altercation between the two inside their vehicle. Police stopped the van, which was allegedly going 45 mph on a roadway with a 15 mph speed limit, when the vehicle left its lane and struck the curb, police said. More details about this encounter would later be released after Petito is reported missing.

Aug. 19: The first and only video documenting the couple's travel in the van is posted to their YouTube channel, Nomadic Statik. It showed scenes of Petito and Laundrie in parks, deserts and other settings.

Aug. 23/24: The last time Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt of Blue Point, FaceTimes with her daughter.

Aug. 30: Petito's family receives the last text from her phone. According to a statement from their lawyer, they "don't believe that message was sent from Gabby."

Sept. 1: Laundrie returns to North Port, Florida, where he and Petito lived together for more than two years at his parents' home, according to police. He arrives in the van the couple had been travelling in, police said.

Sept. 10: Petito's mother reaches out by text to the Laundries, seeking information about her daughter's whereabouts, but says her messages are ignored.

Sept. 11: Petito's mother reports her daughter missing to Suffolk County police.

Sept. 12: Authorities seize the white 2012 Ford Transit van the couple had been traveling in from the North Port home where Petito lived with Laundrie and his parents.

Sept. 13. At a news conference in Bohemia, Petito's mother pleads with the public for information to help find her daughter, saying: "She's not in touch with us, and she could be alone somewhere, stranded somewhere in the wilderness, and she needs help."

Sept. 15: Laundrie is identified as a "person of interest" in the case, by North Port police, who are leading the investigation and say he is "hindering" it by declining to speak with them. Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino of East Islip, in a statement responded that he had advised his client not to speak to police and called the "person of interest" label a "formality."

Sept. 16: Utah police release body camera footage of the Aug. 12 traffic stop, showing Petito crying. The footage showed her being interviewed by Moab police officers on the side of the road outside Arches National Park and officers separately interviewing Brian.

The report said further investigation showed Petito had tried to slap Laundrie, who pushed her back and tried to get away from her, then locked her out of the van. Police said she climbed back inside, and the van took off before it was then stopped by officers.

Police observed scratches on Laundrie but wrote there were no "significant injuries" in the incident. Both Petito and Laundrie told police they were "in love" and didn't want to press charges. The officer wrote in the report that he did not believe "the situation escalated to the level of a domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis."

On the same day the footage is released, Petito's father, Joe, who moved to Florida in June from Selden, spoke at a news conference at the North Port Police Department. He urged anyone with information on his daughter's whereabouts to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

