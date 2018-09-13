A judge has vacated the attempted murder conviction of a Hempstead man whom a jury found guilty of shooting a fellow cabdriver in 2008.

Josiah Galloway, 31, was punished with 25 years in prison at his 2009 sentencing.

Nassau Supervising Judge Teresa Corrigan threw out the verdict Thursday after a motion by prosecutors.

"I sit in jail sometimes and I just ask myself, 'How can this be happening to me?'" Galloway said on sentencing day, as he vehemently maintained his innocence.

On Thursday afternoon, he walked out of the courtroom a free man.

"What's in the dark comes to the light eventually," Galloway said.

He said he didn't know who came forward to tell prosecutors he was innocent, a July call that kicked off a probe by the district attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit.

But Galloway said he wanted to say to him or her: "Thank you for doing the right thing."

Galloway's mother, Cheryl Johnson, 57, cried next to him.

"As a breast cancer survivor, you want to live to see this day come true," she said. "That's all I looked forward to, to see this day come true. ... He was my reason for surviving to this point."