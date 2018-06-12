What are the most winning gaming devices?

Summer's practically here and it's a great time to play outdoors and indoors. Here are some of the best gaming devices for those times when you want to come in from the sun and just chill out with a cool video game.



The following CNET staff contributed to this story: section editor Dan Ackerman, and senior editors Jeff Bakalar, Scott Stein and Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com



Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

CNET rating (out of 5)

4.5 stars (outstanding)

THE GOOD The PS4 Pro outputs a 4K and high dynamic range signal that's compatible with high-end TVs, and promises better visuals and increased frame rates for certain games. The console includes a 1-terabyte hard drive, and it works with all PS4 games, apps and accessories to date.

THE BAD Most games that support Pro enhancements don't offer a drastic difference in quality when comparing standard and Pro games side-by-side. The PS4 Pro does not play Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray discs.

THE COST $430

BOTTOM LINE The PlayStation 4 Pro only shows noticeable improvements in a limited number of the games, but that could change with new titles in the coming months.

Nintendo Switch

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD This versatile hybrid game console easily pivots between a big-screen TV and on-the-go portable. The initially slim game library now includes a good mixture of must-have Nintendo franchise exclusives, indie titles and even some decent PC ports.

THE BAD No Virtual Console (yet) means no access to decades worth of classic Nintendo games. The screen feels small during tabletop sessions. Online multiplayer requires matchmaking on a smartphone app, and Hulu is the only entertainment app.

THE COST $299.99

BOTTOM LINE The unique TV-or-mobile gaming proposition of the Nintendo Switch is now matched by a stellar library of games.

Nintendo Labo

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD Incredible cardboard designs, fine step-by-step instructions and fun games and software are the Labo's selling points. There's also a sense that many secrets await unlocking.

THE BAD Yes, it’s mostly just cardboard. The kits can be daunting for younger kids. There's a risk of things breaking, so handle with care. And, where do you store all those large cardboard things later on?

THE COST $69.99

BOTTOM LINE This is a cool Switch add-on—a Lego-meets-Ikea cardboard construction set that will unlock kids’ real-world creativity.

HTC Vive

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD The HTC Vive offers a flat-out amazing virtual reality experience with sharp visuals, great motion controls and full-room sensing to walk around in virtual space. Vive hardware can help indicate where your walls are, and an in-helmet camera can be used to see your space with the headset on.

THE BAD It requires a high-end PC to run. Long wires and lots of equipment take time and space to set up. Steam VR offers a lot of software but isn't always beginner-friendly.

THE COST $499

BOTTOM LINE Vive is the best virtual-reality experience and the closest thing to having a holodeck in your home.