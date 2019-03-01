A self-described member of the Latin Kings street gang was sentenced this week in Riverhead to 15 years in prison for shooting and killing a man during a Lindenhurst bar brawl in 2018, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Hector Gonzalez, 28, of Huntington Station, who was initially charged with second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to a lesser crime of first-degree manslaughter on Jan. 23, said Sheila Kelly, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.

Gonzalez shot Herminio Torres, 25, in the chest during the March 31 fight that started inside a lounge-restaurant on Sunrise Highway and continued as it moved down the road, officials said. Other individuals beat Torres, and Gonzalez shot him three more times, including in the back of the head.

Torres of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have said the men knew each other.

Torres’ attorney, Keith Brown of Centerport, could not be reached Friday for comment. Last year, Brown said he had no knowledge of his client being a member of a gang.

The bar where the brawl erupted is a known gang hangout, officials said, and the fight was between members of the Latin Kings and their “associates.”

Three others involved in the fight were stabbed and the fourth was shot in the chest, though the injuries were not life-threatening, officials have said.