Long Island's first responders, health care heroes and essential grocery store workers will receive messages of support in the sky Tuesday courtesy of a fleet of World War II airplanes.

Six members of the GEICO Skytypers will write messages of appreciation and hope in the skies over Nassau, Suffolk, New York City and Westchester to lift the spirits of essential workers during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can’t think of a better way to thank all New Yorkers for their commitment to health and safety, especially those on the front lines,” says Larry Arken, squadron commander and team flight lead of the GEICO Skytypers.

The fleet of vintage planes will depart at 11:30 a.m. from Republic Airport in Farmingdale and head to the Statue of Liberty before traveling down the Hudson River and circling over the five boroughs.

The Skytypers will continue over Norwalk, Connecticut, following the shoreline through Westchester, and then fly over most major Long Island hospitals, including North Shore Long Island Jewish in Manhasset and Stony Brook University Hospital.

The giant messages in the sky, officials said, will span 5-10 miles and can be seen from a 15-mile radius.