TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long Island

Skytypers to give message of support to first responders Tuesday

The GEICO Skytypers, which performed at the Bethpage

The GEICO Skytypers, which performed at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh in 2019, will take to the sky Tuesday to give a message of support to first responders during the coronavirus pandemic . Credit: Barry Sloan

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

Long Island's first responders, health care heroes and essential grocery store workers will receive messages of support in the sky Tuesday courtesy of a fleet of World War II airplanes.

Six members of the GEICO Skytypers will write messages of appreciation and hope in the skies over Nassau, Suffolk, New York City and Westchester to lift the spirits of essential workers during the global COVID-19 pandemic. 

“We can’t think of a better way to thank all New Yorkers for their commitment to health and safety, especially those on the front lines,” says Larry Arken, squadron commander and team flight lead of the GEICO Skytypers. 

The fleet of vintage planes will depart at 11:30 a.m. from Republic Airport in Farmingdale and head to the Statue of Liberty before traveling down the Hudson River and circling over the five boroughs.

The Skytypers will continue over Norwalk, Connecticut, following the shoreline through Westchester, and then fly over most major Long Island hospitals, including North Shore Long Island Jewish in Manhasset and Stony Brook University Hospital.

The giant messages in the sky, officials said, will span 5-10 miles and can be seen from a 15-mile radius.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A member of the U.S. Army gives food Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Wendy Lyn Berman-Tastrom liked Corvettes and gardening. Wendy Lyn Berman-Tastrom: Loved Corvettes 
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo laid out a multistep Cuomo: Long Island not meeting targets to start reopening on May 15
Staff Sgt. Charles Nassar of the Army National Groups can't place flags at Calverton National Cemetery
Paul and Michele McElearney with little Rebecca Resner Race car driver Paul McElearney, a hall of famer at Riverhead track
Volunteers with Island Harvest distribute food today in Nassau allocates $12.8 million in aid for virus response
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search