Here are 5 key findings on the gender pay gap in LI government

Newsday spent a year examining gender pay equity in Long Island governments by reviewing payroll records for more than 31,000 county, town and city workers. The findings were:

Women who work full time for Long Island county, town and city governments receive on average, two-thirds the pay of their male counterparts, or 67 cents to every dollar.

67 cents to every dollar. Women hold far fewer high-paying positions and receive less overtime pay than men — especially in police departments.

Women make less than men who perform the same or similar work. In 50 full-time jobs held by the largest numbers of county, town and city workers, women received $4,100 less in average total pay than men doing the same or similar work.

Women make less than men who have similar work experience. Among workers in the 50 most prevalent full-time jobs with five years in the state pension system, for example, women received $6,500 less in average total pay than men.

The gap is growing. In 2011, female full-time employees of the municipal governments earned on average $33,800 less in total pay than men. In 2017, it was $36,000.

Experts traced these inequities in part to the caregiving responsibilities borne largely by women, gender discrimination, stereotypes that cast women as unfit for physical, higher-risk jobs that may pay more and a Civil Service system that critics say is biased in favor of men.

For more details, see the full story: https://nwsdy.li/2Bgql64