TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
SEARCH
49° Good Morning
Long Island

Here are 5 key findings on the gender pay gap in LI government

A Hempstead Town employee at her desk in

A Hempstead Town employee at her desk in September 2018. Many women who work for Long Island governments are clustered in clerical roles.   Photo Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

Newsday spent a year examining gender pay equity in Long Island governments by reviewing payroll records for more than 31,000 county, town and city workers. The findings were:

  • Women who work full time for Long Island county, town and city governments receive on average, two-thirds the pay of their male counterparts, or 67 cents to every dollar.
  • Women hold far fewer high-paying positions and receive less overtime pay than men — especially in police departments.
  • Women make less than men who perform the same or similar work. In 50 full-time jobs held by the largest numbers of county, town and city workers, women received $4,100 less in average total pay than men doing the same or similar work.
  • Women make less than men who have similar work experience. Among workers in the 50 most prevalent full-time jobs with five years in the state pension system, for example, women received $6,500 less in average total pay than men.
  • The gap is growing. In 2011, female full-time employees of the municipal governments earned on average $33,800 less in total pay than men. In 2017, it was $36,000.

Experts traced these inequities in part to the caregiving responsibilities borne largely by women, gender discrimination, stereotypes that cast women as unfit for physical, higher-risk jobs that may pay more and a Civil Service system that critics say is biased in favor of men.

For more details, see the full story: https://nwsdy.li/2Bgql64

Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Macy's plans to put Potbelly Sandwich Shops in Sandwich shop Potbelly coming to Macy's at LI mall
K-9 officers at a new memorial dedicated to Suffolk County sheriff unveils monument to K-9 unit dogs
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
More Long Islanders make muffins, cookies, cakes and How bakers got a big slice of the employment pie
Junior middleweight Patrick Day, of Freeport, weighs in LI boxer Patrick Day dies from brain injury
Registration is now on for the first-ever Simon Fortnite competition coming to three LI malls
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search