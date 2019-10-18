Here are 5 key findings on the gender pay gap in LI government
Newsday spent a year examining gender pay equity in Long Island governments by reviewing payroll records for more than 31,000 county, town and city workers. The findings were:
- Women who work full time for Long Island county, town and city governments receive on average, two-thirds the pay of their male counterparts, or 67 cents to every dollar.
- Women hold far fewer high-paying positions and receive less overtime pay than men — especially in police departments.
- Women make less than men who perform the same or similar work. In 50 full-time jobs held by the largest numbers of county, town and city workers, women received $4,100 less in average total pay than men doing the same or similar work.
- Women make less than men who have similar work experience. Among workers in the 50 most prevalent full-time jobs with five years in the state pension system, for example, women received $6,500 less in average total pay than men.
- The gap is growing. In 2011, female full-time employees of the municipal governments earned on average $33,800 less in total pay than men. In 2017, it was $36,000.
Experts traced these inequities in part to the caregiving responsibilities borne largely by women, gender discrimination, stereotypes that cast women as unfit for physical, higher-risk jobs that may pay more and a Civil Service system that critics say is biased in favor of men.
For more details, see the full story: https://nwsdy.li/2Bgql64
