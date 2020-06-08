At least five demonstrations in response to the killing of George Floyd were planned for Long Island Monday as officials praised the dozens of protests carried out since the Minneapolis man’s May 25 death as peaceful despite a few tense moments with passersby, counterprotesters and police.

Protests were scheduled to take place in Merrick, Lindenhurst, Massapequa, Amityville and Carle Place beginning at about 1 p.m. and running into the evening.

At her daily briefing on the coronavirus public health threat Monday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said she was heartened by the orderly fashion in which the events have been conducted in the county despite the outrage demonstrators said they felt over police brutality and racism.

The death of Floyd, a black man who was killed as several Minneapolis police officers held him down on the ground — one of whom was a white officer who held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes until his body went limp — ignited calls internationally for change in policing and put a spotlight on racism worldwide.

“I support all the residents who have been exercising their first amendment right to peacefully protest throughout the county over this past week,” Curran said. “We saw communities across out county, gather together in the hundreds, sometimes in the thousands to have their voices heard and to fight for change. I am proud of our residents, and I’m proud of our police officers for handling protests with professionalism, and respect, and calm.”

The events on Long Island take place as Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was caught on cellphone video pinning Floyd to the ground, appeared in court briefly to answer second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, according to news reports.

He was held on $1.25 million bail, news reports said.

Three other former officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, according to the Hennepin Cunty Attorney’s Office. They appeared in court on Thursday a day after being charged and were also being held on $1 million bail each.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

All four of the former officers are scheduled to appear in court again on June 29, Hennepin County officials said.