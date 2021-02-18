TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from the protests

Protestors chant on the ground while walking down Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, Friday, June 5, 2020. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Newsday Staff
Protesters chant on the ground on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip on June 5. A bloodied protester is arrested as demonstrators scuffle with members of the NYPD in Brooklyn on May 30. A protester and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan embrace during a solidarity rally for George Floyd on June 1. Credits: Newsday / Steve Pfost; Charles Eckert; Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Protestors chant on the ground while walking down Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, Friday, June 5, 2020.

Credit: Charles Eckert

A bloodied protester is arrested as demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who've died at the hands of the police scuffle with members of the NYPD in Brooklyn, on May 30.

Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Protestors and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan embrace each other during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in NYC. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police officers on Memorial Day.

By Newsday Staff

