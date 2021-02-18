Scenes from the protests

Protesters chant on the ground on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip on June 5. A bloodied protester is arrested as demonstrators scuffle with members of the NYPD in Brooklyn on May 30. A protester and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan embrace during a solidarity rally for George Floyd on June 1. Credits: Newsday / Steve Pfost; Charles Eckert; Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

Protestors chant on the ground while walking down Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, Friday, June 5, 2020.

A bloodied protester is arrested as demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who've died at the hands of the police scuffle with members of the NYPD in Brooklyn, on May 30.