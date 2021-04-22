The award-winning photos included:

The entry "A Season of Protests," included these photos from some of the nearly 200 Black Lives Matter protests Newsday's multimedia team covered last year across Long Island and New York City. Credits: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca; Charles Eckert; Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

A protester and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan embrace each other during a solidarity rally for George Floyd on June 1 in New York City.

An explosive firework detonates next to police officers on Church Avenue as demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who've died at the hands of the police scuffle with members of the NYPD in Brooklyn, on May 30.