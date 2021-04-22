TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long Island

The award-winning photos included:

A protester and NYPD Chief of Department Terence

A protester and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan embrace each other during a solidarity rally for George Floyd on June 1 in New York City. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Print

The entry "A Season of Protests," included these photos from some of the nearly 200 Black Lives Matter protests Newsday's multimedia team covered last year across Long Island and New York City. Credits: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca; Charles Eckert; Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

A protester and NYPD Chief of Department Terence
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

A protester and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan embrace each other during a solidarity rally for George Floyd on June 1 in New York City.

An explosive firework detonates next to police officers
Credit: Charles Eckert

An explosive firework detonates next to police officers on Church Avenue as demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who've died at the hands of the police scuffle with members of the NYPD in Brooklyn, on May 30.

Black Lives Matter protesters gather during a peaceful
Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Black Lives Matter protesters gather during a peaceful protest in Merrick, on June 7.

Latest Long Island News

Starting Friday, New York will accept walk-ins for
Cuomo: NY still 'making progress' in reducing virus positivity levels
Suffolk County Legis. Sam Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) says he
Shuttered Brentwood park waits for rebuilding plan
Protesters chant on the ground while walking down
Newsday wins Excellence in Visual Journalism award covering 200 Black Lives Matter protests
Friends and Family of Ray Wishropp outside his
Victim of Stop & Shop shooting a 'genuine great person,' friends and family say
The Southampton Town Police Department will benefit from
Suffolk legislators OK $1.75M in funding to improve police communications
The Huntington Town Board town last week approved
Town zoning change saves horse farms, building of houses
Didn’t find what you were looking for?