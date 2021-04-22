Explore the full series
Newsday won the Excellence in Visual Journalism category in the prestigious Scripps Howard Foundation Excellence in Journalism competition for 2020 for its entry "A Season of Protests." It included these photos from some of the nearly 200 Black Lives Matter protests Newsday's multimedia team covered last year across Long Island and New York City.
