This story was reported by Laura Albanese, John Asbury, Rachelle Blidner, Zachary R. Dowdy, Scott Eidler, Tom Ferrara, Deborah S. Morris, Ted Phillips, and David Schwartz. It was written by Dowdy.

Long Islanders came out in force for a fifth day in a row to protest the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers last week even as news spread that all four of the officers had been charged in the case.

In Valley Stream, more than 150 protesters rallied loudly but peacefully against police violence and the killing of Floyd, the unarmed black Minneapolis man who died of asphyxiation last week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Holding signs that said, “Black Lives Matter” and the names of those killed by law enforcement, they marched from Arthur Hendrickson Park to Village Green Park chanting “No justice, no peace.”

“I’m not here to vandalize,” said Joseph Herns, 21, of Valley Stream, who was laid off from his retail job amid the coronavirus crisis. “It’s a peaceful protest, to have my voice heard.”

He held a sign that said, “I used to want to be a cop but y’all keep murdering my brothers and sisters.”

At the Village Green, the crowd took a knee in silence for nine minutes, the approximate amount of time that authorities said the Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, held his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The rally was organized by a 16-year-old Valley Stream resident, Edan JeanLouis, who told the crowd He was outraged at the George Floyd murder, but his mother wouldn’t let him attend protests in Manhattan.

It was one of at least seven planned events Thursday, said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said there had been about 20 in the county so far as she praised the measured tenor of the events.

Organizers allowed the events to proceed a day after charges against ex-cop Chauvin were upgraded to second-degree murder and aiding and abetting murder charges were filed against three other former officers who helped subdue Floyd on a Minneapolis street on Memorial Day last week.

“I didn’t see anyone else organize in Valley Stream, so I did,” JeanLouis said, talking about how he has faced racial discrimination in retail stores.

Carina Gleason, 19, of Nassau County, said it’s not only the black people killed by law enforcement, but the justice system that protects those who shot black men like Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of the two white men as he ran through a Georgia neighborhood in February.

“It’s a whole system that needs to be taken down and fixed,” she said.

The crowd was a racially and ethnically diverse group of mostly young people. One sign in the crowd said “The bricks of Long Island suburbia were laid upon the foundation of systemic racism.”

There was a disagreement among protesters about whether they should follow the route established with Nassau County police, who blocked off Merrick Boulevard and other streets for protests, or to take their own way.

“I don’t want to collude with the police,” said one woman.

A small group of about 20 splintered off after the silent kneeling in the park to walk their own way and continued chanting among Merrick Boulevard.

Curran said at her daily briefing on coronavirus Thursday that "about 20 peaceful protests have happened, no arrests, no intentional property damage. It's a balance and we're achieving that balance."

She said she wanted to "reinforce the message of calm and reassurance. I know a lot of people are anxious right now. I think it's very important that we get out the message of calm and reassurance."