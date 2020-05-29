LI officials 'horrified' by George Floyd's death, call for action

Local officials said Friday they were “horrified” by the on-camera death of an unarmed black man after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, and called for prosecution of the officer.

Protests and riots have erupted across the country over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who died after the officer kneeled on his neck Monday for nearly eight minutes. Floyd is heard pleading that he cannot breathe until he stops talking and moving.

Officials on Long Island reacted to the news shortly before authoriies announced a fired police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is white, had been arrested in Floyd's death, and charged with murder and manslaughter. The arrest came after the burning overnight of a Minneapolis police station.

"I was horrified after watching the video of the death of George Floyd, and hearing his cries,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Friday. “I believe charges must be brought to ensure the accountability and justice all should expect in our nation.

“This cruel act does not represent the vast majority of police officers who with professionalism and honor serve and protect our communities.”

Her counterpart in Suffolk, Steve Bellone, also condemned the death.

“Like all Americans, I was absolutely horrified by the tragic killing of George Floyd at the hands of an officer of the Minneapolis Police Department,” Bellone said in a statement.

“This video has shocked the conscience, the very soul of our nation. We saw with our own eyes a helpless, unarmed black man, our fellow citizen, crying out for help and gasping for air at the mercy of a person whose sworn responsibility was to protect him.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It is unconscionable that any human being would show such a callous disregard for any person pleading, saying he cannot breathe. I fully expect those involved to be held accountable for their actions and justice to be served.”

He also said that the killing of Floyd did not reflect law enforcement in general, though there have been too many killings of unarmed blacks by authorities.

“Without question, our justice system has at times failed to live up to the standards that we should all expect,” he said. “While we cannot bring George back, we must stand together and use this opportunity to do better as a community, heal our wounds, and build trust with one another.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called the killing of Floyd “repugnant” and said he “stands with” with the protestors.

At his daily briefing typically focused on coronavirus, he read a list of blacks brutalized or killed by police under questionable circumstances, going back as far as Rodney King in Los Angeles in 1991, Abner Louima in Queens in 1997, and Eric Garner in Staten Island and Michael Brown in Missouri in 2014.

“That’s why the outrage,” Cuomo said Friday. “That’s why the frustration and the anger. It is not about one situation. It is about the same situation happening again and again and again and again.”

He linked the police brutality to the coronavirus pandemic, which he said is infecting and killing minority communities the most.

He said he did not support the “arson and the thuggery and the burglaries, but the protestors? And the anger and the fear and the frustration? Yes, yes. And the demand is for justice.”

He added: “I think all well-meaning Americans stand with the protestors. Enough is enough.”

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart also said she was “horrified” by Floyd’s death, which she called “unnecessary and tragic.”

“These officers took an oath to protect and serve and it is an outrage that with the actions of an officer and the inaction of three of his fellow officers, his life was ended,” she said.

She also said Suffolk police have “worked tirelessly” to strengthen its relations with minority communities.

“Incidents such as this one have the ability to lessen the trust we have gained,” she said. “I want Suffolk County residents to know that I condemn this tragic killing and while I am proud of the professionalism of SCPD members, I continue to hold our officers to the highest standards and expect they treat every person with respect.”

Hart said the department is monitoring the unrest in Minneapolis and does “not anticipate similar protests here. We urge anyone who wants to express their feelings to do so peacefully.”

Nassau County police said they have been monitoring social media and increasing patrols near shopping centers where they say there have been threats of possible looting.

"Nassau County Police Department’s Intelligence Unit is closely monitoring social media posts for any possible threats to Nassau County," Nassau Police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said Friday. "Each lead will receive a complete Intelligence work up and information will be forwarded to the patrol units and any specialty patrols."

He added that Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder "has kept in contact with his Commissioners Community Council to keep our community members up to date along with our Community Affairs Unit as they continue to monitor this situation. This morning our Chiefs met to discuss and evaluate our response to maintain law and order for individuals who protest peacefully. "

Asked what are the department’s accepted restraint techniques, LeBrun said, "NCPD Police Officers are trained under the law to use reasonable and necessary force which is dependent on the level of force that is being used. Our department also provides training in De-escalation of Force combined with Professional Communications so that our officers can use all of their skills in an appropriate manner."

In response to chatter on social media, Nassau Police on Thursday increased patrols at area shopping malls.

LeBrun said while police increased patrols in those areas, no large crowds formed and no arrests were made.

“The Nassau County Police Department’s Intelligence Unit gathered social media posts that showed a possible threat at local malls,” LeBrun said in response to a request for comment Thursday night. “They did a complete Intelligence work up and provided information to the patrol units and added extra patrols at the malls. As of this time there are no issues. We continue to monitor this situation and are working on identifying the alleged threat.”

An internal intelligence bulletin disseminated to patrol officers with a subject line of “possible threat to retail businesses,” directed officers to be aware posts calling for “criminal mischief and larcenies” at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City and Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

The bulletin, obtained by Newsday, contained four screenshotted tweets, including one that read: “We need 500 -1,000 People at Roosevelt Field Mall Neimans Marcus Parking Lot at 8:00 pm.”

New York City Police Chief Terence Monahan said Friday there will be a large police presence at protests, and anyone who becomes violent will be arrested, though peaceful demonstrators are free to protest.

At a protest in Manhattan on Thursday, police made 72 arrests, the vast majority for misdemeanors and violations, the later including disorderly conduct, he said.

"If there are individuals looking to cause violence, we will take them out of that group, to allow the larger group to continue to protest, we are very agile in what we do,” Monahan told WPIX on Friday morning.

Some in the crowd on Thursday were bent on confronting cops and assaulting them with bottles, garbage cans and other objects, he said. "At that point we had to go in and make arrests of individuals who were causing the mayhem.”

Curran said Nassau “is committed to community policing because it works. Building trust works, and we always strive to do better. We’ll continue to build bridges between law enforcement and the communities we serve, and use this tragic moment to renew and strengthen engagement and understanding in our communities."

Bellone said police officers themselves were repulsed by the killing in Minneapolis.

“As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain, sadness, and righteous anger that the family of George Floyd must be experiencing at the time,” Bellone said. “I can also tell you that every law enforcement professional across the nation is just as sickened by this disturbing incident as well. The men and women who serve to protect us do so because they believe in public service, helping others, and their mission to protect us all.”

With Candice Ferrette