Demonstrations planned on LI, in NYC after Chauvin guilty verdict

Justice for George demonstrators on Long Island and in New York City were expected to take to the streets following the guilty verdict in the murder case of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was captured on bystander video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes.

A Minneapolis jury announced that it had found Chauvin guilty Tuesday afternoon on all counts — unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — in the 2020 killing of Floyd after a three-week trial in Minneapolis.

Demonstrations were still planned, including in Merrick and Times Square, for a case that had prompted a national reckoning on the treatment of Black people by law enforcement.

Some local officials applauded the guilty verdict.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, in a statement, called it "an important step for justice in our nation."

"The tragic murder of George Floyd rightfully spurred both outrage and action – including historic police reform here in Nassau County. Nassau County will continue to focus on building trust between police and the communities we serve, so that every resident knows they are both respected and protected."

New York State Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) called for continued action on police reform.

"While I’m heartened by this verdict and believe it’s an important step towards accountability, we must remember that this verdict is not true justice," she said in a statement. "True justice would mean that George Floyd would have walked away from that encounter alive."

Bystander video of a handcuffed Floyd, face to the pavement, with Chauvin kneeling on his neck for what prosecutors said was nine minutes and 29 seconds, set off massive protests last summer in Minneapolis and in cities nationwide, including large-scale demonstrations on Long Island and in New York City.

Floyd’s death re-energized the Black Lives Matter movement and drew widespread condemnation to the actions of Chauvin, who despite pleas from bystanders, remained kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he called out for his mother and after he fell unconscious.

In addition to the largely peaceful protests in the aftermath of Floyd's killing, looters descended on Minneapolis, torching a police precinct and businesses. There were also days of looting of retail stores in Manhattan and in other cities across the country.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after his encounter with Chauvin and three other officers, following police being called to a convenience store for a report that Floyd had used a fake $20 bill.

Chauvin and the other officers were fired from the police department in the days after Floyd’s killing. Chauvin, the first of the officers charged in his killing to go on trial, pleaded not guilty and elected not to testify in his own defense at trial. Chauvin's defense attorney argued Floyd died from a Fentanyl overdose and a preexisting heart condition.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Monday that his department was meeting with other law enforcement agencies, including Suffolk police and the NYPD, to make security preparations for the verdict.

Ryder said he did not anticipate any problems in Nassau County after the jury decides the fate of Chauvin.

"Hopefully, the verdict comes out and it is a peaceful day," Ryder said Monday in Mineola.

NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea, speaking on the local Fox affiliate, said city cops are prepared for any demonstrations following the verdict.

"We are in a position where we have the officers ready to respond very quickly," said Shea.